Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hodding Carter III, Former Speaker, Passes Away at 88

Remembering Hodding Carter III: A Mississippi Journalist and Civil Rights Activist

Hodding Carter III, a renowned journalist and civil rights activist, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the age of 88. His daughter, Catherine Carter Sullivan, confirmed his death in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Carter was a Mississippi newspaperman and award-winning television journalist who kept Americans informed about the Iran hostage crisis as a State Department spokesman.

Early Life and Family Background

William Hodding Carter III was born on April 7, 1935, in New Orleans, to William Hodding Carter Jr. and Betty Werlein Carter. His family moved to Greenville, Mississippi, where they were recruited by community leaders to start a weekly newspaper that later became the Delta Democrat-Times. Carter’s father, a social and economic intolerant leader, won the Pulitzer Prize in 1946 for a series of editorials critical of the US’s treatment of Japanese-Americans during World War II. His mother, from a prominent New Orleans family, was a screenwriter and editor who received threats from the Ku Klux Klan and had to sit at home with a shotgun in her lap.

Carter was the eldest of three sons. His brother Philip Dutarte Carter reported for Newsweek and served as publisher of the Delta Democrat-Times and Vieux Carré Courier. Another brother, Thomas Hennen Carter, killed himself playing Russian roulette.

Journalistic Career

Before moving to Washington in 1977, Carter was editor and publisher of his family’s newspaper, the Delta Democrat-Times, in Greenville, Mississippi. He co-chaired the Loyalist Democrats, a racially diverse group that won a merit fight at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, unseating the all-white delegation of Mississippi’s governor, John Bell Williams.

Carter’s 1976 campaign work for Jimmy Carter, no relation, helped secure him a job as assistant secretary of state for public affairs. It was in this role that he was seen on television news during the 444 days that Iran held 52 Americans hostage. When Ronald Reagan was elected to the White House in 1980, Carter returned to journalism as president of MainStreet, a television production company specializing in public affairs programs that earned him four National Emmy Awards and the Edward R. Murrow Award for Documentary.

Carter appeared as a panelist, moderator, or news anchor on ABC, BBC, NBC, CNN, and PBS. He also wrote op-ed columns for the Wall Street Journal and other newspapers. He served twice on the Steering Committee of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. Carter was later named the John S. Knight Professor of Public Affairs Journalism at the University of Maryland. In 1998, he became president of the John S. Knight and James L. Knight Foundation, based in Miami, Florida.

After leaving the foundation, he began teaching leadership and public policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2006. He wrote two books, “The Reagan Years” and “The South Strikes Back.”

Personal Life and Legacy

Carter graduated from Princeton University in 1953 and married Margaret Ainsworth Wolfe. They had four children before divorcing in 1978. He later married Patricia M. Derian, a veteran of the Civil Rights Movement who sought to change US foreign policy as President Carter’s Assistant Secretary of State for Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs. After she died in 2016, Carter remarried journalist and author Patricia Ann O’Brien in November 2019.

Carter, a former Marine who exercised regularly, had surgery in 2012 to have a pacemaker installed to help control an irregular heart rhythm. Progressive politics ran in his family, and Carter continued to advocate for civil rights, justice, and equality throughout his life. He used his journalism to inform and educate the public, and his legacy lives on through his contributions to journalism and civil rights activism.

