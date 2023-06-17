Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hofer’s Son’s Cause of Death According to Police

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis III Cause of Death: Police Say Hofer’s Son Died of an Accidental Overdose at the Age of 28

The death of Ray Lewis III, the son of former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, has been ruled as an accidental overdose by the South Carolina police. The 28-year-old was found dead in his apartment in January 2021, and the autopsy report has now confirmed that he passed away due to drug toxicity.

Who was Ray Lewis III?

Ray Lewis III was the son of Ray Lewis, who is considered one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history. Ray Lewis III played football at the University of Miami, where his father also played. He was a running back and kick returner for the Hurricanes but did not have a successful college career. After going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, he played in the Canadian Football League for a brief period before retiring from football.

How Did Ray Lewis III Die?

According to the police report, Ray Lewis III was found unresponsive in his apartment in South Carolina on January 28, 2021. Emergency services were called, but they were unable to revive him. The autopsy report revealed that he died due to drug toxicity.

The police report also stated that there were no signs of foul play, and the death was ruled as accidental. It is not clear what drugs were found in his system.

Reaction from the Sports Community

The death of Ray Lewis III has shocked the sports community, especially those who knew him and his family. Many former teammates, coaches, and football players have mourned his death and expressed their condolences to the Lewis family.

Ray Lewis, the father, posted a tribute to his son on Instagram, saying, “It is with unimaginable sadness that I share the news of my son Rayshad Lewis, who lost his life on Tuesday. He was our heart and soul, and his love for his family knew no bounds. We will honor him every day of our lives.”

The University of Miami, where Ray Lewis III played college football, also released a statement, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Ray Lewis III during this difficult time. He was a valued member of the Miami family and will be greatly missed.”

The Opioid Epidemic in America

The death of Ray Lewis III has once again highlighted the issue of drug abuse and the opioid epidemic in America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States in the 12 months ending in May 2020, the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period.

The opioid epidemic has affected millions of families across the country, and the government is taking steps to address the issue. The CDC has recommended several measures, including increasing access to addiction treatment, improving prescription drug monitoring programs, and enhancing access to naloxone, a medication used to treat opioid overdoses.

Conclusion

The death of Ray Lewis III has been a tragic loss for his family and the sports community. It is a reminder of the devastating impact that drug abuse can have on individuals and their loved ones. The opioid epidemic is a serious issue that needs to be addressed, and everyone can play a role in preventing drug abuse and overdoses.

News Source : SportsUnfold

Source Link :Police say Hofer’s Son Died of an/