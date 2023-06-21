Dead – Death – Obituary News : Holehouse family apologizes for fatal crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes: Young Farmers Harvey Holehouse and Passenger Jake Hankins Die in Two-Car Crash

Last year, the farming community was shocked and saddened by the news of a fatal car crash that claimed the lives of two young farmers, Harvey Holehouse and Jake Hankins. The incident occurred on a rural road in Staffordshire, England, on the evening of January 3, 2020.

Harvey Holehouse, 24, was driving his Vauxhall Corsa when he collided head-on with a BMW being driven by a 31-year-old man. Jake Hankins, 22, was a passenger in Harvey’s car. Despite the efforts of emergency services, both Harvey and Jake died at the scene.

The news of their deaths sent shockwaves through the farming community, with many paying tribute to the two young men. Harvey and Jake were both passionate about farming and were well-known in the local area. They were described as hard-working, dedicated, and kind-hearted individuals who had a bright future ahead of them.

The cause of the accident was never fully determined, but it was reported that Harvey’s car had crossed onto the wrong side of the road. The driver of the BMW was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later recovered.

Following the tragedy, there was an outpouring of support for the families of Harvey and Jake. Friends and members of the farming community rallied around to offer their condolences and help in any way they could.

Harvey’s family set up a fundraising page in his memory, with all proceeds going to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI). The page raised over £22,000, a testament to the impact that Harvey had on those around him.

Jake’s family also paid tribute to their son, describing him as a “kind and gentle soul” who loved farming and the outdoors. They set up a memorial fund in his name, with proceeds going towards a scholarship for young farmers.

The deaths of Harvey and Jake serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers that can arise when driving on rural roads. Many farms are located in remote areas, and farmers often have to travel long distances to transport goods, attend meetings, or visit suppliers. It is important for all drivers to be aware of the risks and take appropriate precautions when driving on rural roads.

One of the challenges of driving on rural roads is the lack of infrastructure. Many of these roads are narrow, winding, and have poor visibility. There may be blind corners, steep gradients, or obstacles such as hedges, trees, or livestock. It is essential to drive at a safe speed and be prepared to brake or swerve if necessary.

Another factor to consider is the condition of the road. Rural roads may be prone to potholes, cracks, or other defects that can cause accidents. It is important to keep a lookout for these hazards and report them to the relevant authorities if necessary.

Weather conditions can also be a significant risk factor when driving on rural roads. In winter, the roads may be icy, snowy, or wet, making them slippery and hazardous. In summer, the roads may be dusty, causing reduced visibility. It is vital to adjust your driving style to suit the weather conditions and take extra care when driving in adverse weather.

To reduce the risk of accidents on rural roads, there are several steps that farmers and other road users can take. These include:

Regularly maintaining vehicles to ensure they are roadworthy and safe to drive

Wearing seatbelts at all times and ensuring passengers do the same

Avoiding distractions such as using mobile phones while driving

Driving at a safe speed and being prepared to slow down or stop if necessary

Using headlights and indicators to signal your intentions to other road users

Keeping a safe distance from other vehicles and allowing plenty of time to react to hazards

Being aware of the weather conditions and adjusting your driving style accordingly

The deaths of Harvey Holehouse and Jake Hankins were a tragedy for their families, friends, and the farming community as a whole. However, their legacy lives on through the fundraising and memorial efforts set up in their names. Let us all remember their lives and work towards making rural roads safer for everyone.

