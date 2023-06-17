Dead – Death – Obituary News : Holli Kozlowski Funeral and Death in Bay City, MI

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Holli Kozlowski Obituary, Death Cause

My very first friend and my very first accomplice in mischief was Holli. She was one of the most devoted, amusing, and genuine persons you will ever meet, and the world is going to miss her lively energy very much. Please consider making a donation to her three gorgeous children, Kamden (12), Kaleb (11), and Karlie (2), and continue to keep her, her husband Tommy, her mother Lori Sullivan Ricklefs, and the rest of her family in your prayers.

A Heart of Gold

Holli possessed a heart that was extremely talented, loving, and generous in addition to being kind. She had a radiant presence and a stunning grin that could turn any space into a beacon of light. Holli was a precious mother to her three lovely children and a devoted wife to her husband, Thomas Kozlowski. Her children were the pride and joy of her life. The suffering that the Kozlowski family is going through as a result of this unthinkable loss is beyond comprehension.

Supporting the Kozlowski Family

Gathering together to offer our love and support for one another while also honoring Holli’s memory is a wonderful idea. During their arduous path that is still in front of them, we would like the Kozlowski family to be aware that they are not alone. All of the money raised will be put toward helping Holli’s three children, Kamden, who is twelve years old, Kaleb, who is eleven, and Karlie, who is two years old, as well as covering any costs that the family may incur as they adjust to life without their mother.

Remembering Holli

We are appreciative of your generosity and the contributions you have made in advance. Remembering Holli and the joy she brought into our lives is something we want you to do always.

Celebration of Life

On Thursday, June 22, friends and family are welcome to stop by the Rivertown Funeral Chapel anytime between the hours of 2:00 and 7:00 pm. The memorial ceremony will begin at seven o’clock in the evening and continue until eight o’clock. Pastor Larry Seafert will also preside over the service.

During the celebration of life that will be held for Holli on June 24 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at her family’s “reservation” located at 986 East Seidlers Road in Kawkawlin, Michigan, everyone is invited to share their memories of Holli. The event will take place on June 24.

Conclusion

Holli was a remarkable person who touched the lives of many. She will be missed dearly by those who knew her. The Kozlowski family is going through a difficult time, and any support that can be provided will be greatly appreciated. Let us remember Holli and the joy she brought into our lives, and let us come together to offer support and love to her family during this difficult time.

