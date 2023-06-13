Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hollywood Mourns Actor Treat Williams, 71

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legendary Actor Treat Williams: A Life Full of Love and Craft

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of veteran actor Treat Williams, who passed away on Monday at the age of 71 due to a fatal motorcycle accident in Dorset, Vermont. Williams leaves behind a legacy of impressive performances on both the big and small screens, as well as a reputation for being a kind and gracious human being.

Williams first gained prominence in Milo Forman’s 1979 movie adaptation of the Broadway musical “Hair,” where he played the character of George Berger. Two years later, he starred in Sidney Lumet’s “Prince of the City,” which solidified his reputation as a talented actor. Throughout his career, Williams appeared in numerous notable films, including “The Phantom,” “The Eagle Has Landed,” “1941,” “Once Upon a Time in America,” “Dead Heat,” “Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead,” and “Deep Rising.”

In recent years, Williams transitioned to television, where he continued to impress audiences with his performances. He starred in the 2002-2006 WB series “Everwood,” playing a New York City neurosurgeon who moves his family to Colorado. He also had recurring roles on “White Collar,” “Chicago Fire,” “We Own This City,” and “Blue Bloods.” Williams’ most recent appearances came as a main cast member of “Chesapeake Stories,” which concluded a six-season run on the Hallmark Channel last October, and the “Blue Bloods” episode “Irish Exits,” which aired in May.

Following the news of Williams’ passing, friends and co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. John Travolta shared a photo of himself and Williams on stage in an Instagram story, writing, “Treat Williams and I got our start together in NYC appearing in 2 Broadway shows, ‘Grease’ and ‘Over Here.’ I’m so sorry Treat. My thoughts are with you and your family. You will be missed. Love, John.”

Emily VanCamp, one of Williams’ “Everwood” co-stars, remembered Williams in an Instagram post. “The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend,” VanCamp wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Williams.

Author and TV producer David Simon wrote, “After years of cop reporting, Prince Of The City was the only film that made me believe anyone else knew the truth about the drug war. So honored when Treat Williams signed on to deliver our own, later critique of the disaster. RIP to a legendary actor and a fine, gracious man.”

James Woods, another fellow actor, added, “Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone.”

Williams’ passing is a great loss for the entertainment industry, but his legacy will live on through his impressive body of work. He was a talented actor who brought depth and nuance to every character he played. More than that, he was a kind and gracious man who was beloved by his family, friends, and colleagues. Treat Williams’ life was full of love and craft, and he will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Hollywood tribute to Treat Williams Veteran actor Treat Williams dies Treat Williams legacy in Hollywood Hollywood mourns Treat Williams’ death Remembering the career of Treat Williams

News Source : George Costantino

Source Link :Treat Williams dies at 71: Hollywood pays tribute to veteran actor/