Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hollywood Mourns as Actor Treat Williams Passes at 71

Treat Williams: Remembering a Legendary Actor

The entertainment industry is in mourning as news broke of the passing of veteran actor Treat Williams. Best known for his roles in the WB series “Everwood” and the films “Prince of the City” and “Hair,” Williams died on Monday, September 6, 2021, in a motorcycle accident in Dorset, Vermont. His agent, Barry McPherson, confirmed the tragic news to ABC News. Williams was 71.

Williams was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, known for his talent, passion, and kindness. His family released a statement expressing their sadness at the loss of their beloved family member. “Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft. Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him,” the statement read.

Williams began his acting career in the late 1970s, gaining prominence in Milo Forman’s 1979 movie adaptation of the Broadway musical “Hair.” Two years later, he starred in Sidney Lumet’s “Prince of the City,” which cemented his status as a rising star in Hollywood. Williams’ other notable films included “The Phantom,” “The Eagle Has Landed,” “1941,” “Once Upon a Time in America,” “Dead Heat,” “Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead,” and “Deep Rising.”

In the 2000s, Williams transitioned to television, landing a starring role in the 2002-2006 WB TV series “Everwood,” playing a New York City neurosurgeon who moves his family to Colorado. He also had recurring roles on “White Collar,” “Chicago Fire,” “We Own This City,” and “Blue Bloods.” Williams’ most recent appearances came as a main cast member of “Chesapeake Stories,” which concluded a six-season run on the Hallmark Channel last October, and the “Blue Bloods” episode “Irish Exits,” which aired in May.

Williams’ death has sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry, with friends and co-stars paying tribute to the late actor on social media. John Travolta shared a photo of himself and Williams on stage in an Instagram story, writing, “Treat Williams and I got our start together in NYC appearing in 2 Broadway shows, ‘Grease’ and ‘Over Here.’ I’m so sorry Treat. My thoughts are with you and your family. You will be missed. Love, John.”

Emily VanCamp, one of Williams’ “Everwood” co-stars, remembered Williams in an Instagram post. “The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend,” VanCamp wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Williams.

Author and TV producer David Simon wrote, “After years of cop reporting, Prince Of The City was the only film that made me believe anyone else knew the truth about the drug war. So honored when Treat Williams signed on to deliver our own, later critique of the disaster. RIP to a legendary actor and a fine, gracious man.”

Actor Justine Bateman was one of Williams’ many co-stars over the years. “Working with Treat Williams in Mamet’s ‘Speed the Plow’ at Williamstown in ’91 was the start of great friendship. Damn it, damn it. Treat, you were the best. Love you,” Bateman wrote.

James Woods, another fellow actor, added, “Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone.”

Williams’ death has been felt deeply by those who knew him, worked with him, and admired him from afar. His talent, kindness, and passion for acting will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and fans. Rest in peace, Treat Williams.

News Source : ABC7 New York

