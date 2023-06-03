Dead – Death – Obituary News : Holocaust Survivor and Judge Thomas Buergenthal Dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Surviving the Holocaust and Fighting for Human Rights: The Legacy of Judge Thomas Buergenthal

“I could, after all, feel it in my bones,” he added. In his memoir, Judge Buergenthal wrote, “my Holocaust experience has had a very substantial impact on the human being I have become.”

Judge Thomas Buergenthal was born in Lubochna, Czechoslovakia, in 1934. When he was six years old, he and his family were deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau, where he was separated from his parents and taken to a children’s barrack. He survived the death camp and was eventually reunited with his mother in 1945. His father and other relatives did not survive.

Fighting for Justice

After the war, Judge Buergenthal settled in the United States and studied law at New York University. He went on to become a leading international jurist, known for his work on human rights and international law.

In 1979, he was appointed to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, where he served until 1991. During his tenure, he became an outspoken critic of Washington’s complicity in the “dirty wars” against leftist guerrillas and their sympathizers in Central America. He helped investigate military juntas accused of killing thousands of civilian dissidents and held Salvadoran military officers responsible for some of the most notorious crimes of the country’s dirty war.

Judge Buergenthal also helped devise a novel legal premise for prosecuting cases involving the disappearance of political dissidents. The court ruled that if an individual who had vanished matched the profile of other persons who had disappeared, then the burden of proof was on local governments to prove that they were not responsible.

From 2000 to 2010, he represented the United States on the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the top judicial body of the United Nations. There he notably cast the lone dissenting vote when his colleagues declared in an advisory opinion in 2004 that the parts of the Israeli separation barrier that crossed into the occupied West Bank violated international law and should be razed.

A Legacy of Courage and Compassion

Judge Buergenthal’s life and work are a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of justice to overcome even the darkest of evils. He was a tireless advocate for human rights and a voice for those who had been silenced by oppression and violence.

His legacy continues to inspire and challenge us today, as we grapple with the ongoing struggle for human dignity and justice. In a world where hate and intolerance still threaten to extinguish the light of hope, Judge Buergenthal’s example reminds us that we must never give up the fight for a better future for all people.

As he wrote in his memoir, “We must never forget the lessons of the Holocaust, nor the courage of those who survived it. We must remember that evil can triumph only if good people do nothing.”

