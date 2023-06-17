Dead – Death – Obituary News : Holocaust Survivor and Olympic Athlete Dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Holocaust Survivor and Olympic Athlete Ben Helfgott

Ben Helfgott, one of two known Holocaust survivors to go on to compete in the Olympics, passed away on Friday at the age of 93. Helfgott not only survived the atrocities of the Holocaust as a teenager, but he went on to become a champion weightlifter and an advocate for Holocaust education. In 2018, he was knighted for his work.

A Difficult Journey

Helfgott was born in Piotrkow, Poland, in 1929. His family had secured paperwork to leave for then-Palestine in 1935, however, his grandmother did not want to leave, so they stayed. When the Nazis invaded Poland in 1939, Helfgott and his family were forced into a ghetto. Helfgott’s father worked to smuggle food into the ghetto, while Helfgott took advantage of his blond hair by spending time outside the ghetto without his Star of David armband. He spent three years in the ghetto, before he and his father were sent to the Buchenwald concentration camp. Other members of his family were deported to Ravensbrück.

Helfgott would ultimately be separated from his father, who he later learned was killed attempting to escape a death march. Helfgott was sent to the concentration camp in Schlieben and later Theresienstadt, which was liberated three weeks later. At only 15 years old, Helfgott was alive and an orphan. He jumped at an opportunity to go to England, where he would be reunited with his sister.

From Surviving to Thriving

It was in England where Helfgott discovered weightlifting. Despite his small stature at only 5-foot-5, Helfgott became Britain’s lightweight champion in 1955, 1956 and 1958. He represented the United Kingdom in the 1956 and 1960 Olympics, winning gold medals at the Maccabiah Games in 1950, 1953, and 1957. He was inducted into the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 1995.

However, Helfgott’s greatest passion was his work supporting fellow survivors. He served as chairman of the ’45 Aid Society, an organization created by and for the young survivors, often called “the boys,” who, in 1945, arrived in England – 732 children in all.

A Legacy of Inspiration

Helfgott’s tireless work in promoting Holocaust education and peaceful coexistence inspired many, including Britain’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis. “Sir Ben Helfgott was one of the most inspirational people I have known,” said Mirvis. “His own horrific experiences inspired him to work tirelessly for a more peaceful and unified world, and he inspired us to do likewise.”

While Helfgott has passed away, his legacy of inspiration and advocacy for a better world lives on. He serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of never forgetting the lessons of history.

News Source : By JACOB GURVIS/JTA

Source Link :Ben Helfgott, Holocaust survivor who played in the Olympics, dies at 93/