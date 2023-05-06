Dead – Death – Obituary News : Home Guard killed in Kuchai, Seraikela-Kharsawan district

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

35-Year-Old Home Guard Shot Dead in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan

Introduction

A 35-year-old woman, identified as Namrata Samad, was shot dead by an unidentified assailant at Kuchai under Seraikela-Kharsawan district, about 50 km away from Jamshedpur on Friday night. She was a Home Guard and was running a small shop near Kalyan Hospital. The incident happened at around 9 pm when she was busy closing up the shop.

Details of the Incident

The assailant had fired at the Home Guard in the head from behind and had left the scene having dropped the gun nearby. Some local residents rushed her to the nearby hospital, where the doctor on emergency duty declared her dead. The police party which reached the spot for investigation found a country-made pistol and an empty cartridge from the crime scene.

Investigation

Kuchai thana OC, Vishnu Charan Bhokta, who inspected the crime scene, said that an unidentified assailant shot the woman Home Guard from close range at her shop. The police suspect that the Home Guard might have been attacked by the assailant in sequel to an old enmity. They are investigating the case and hope to detect the person responsible for the murder soon.

About the Victim

Namrata Samad was the eldest among her two sisters and was unmarried. She was maintaining the house expenses by carrying out the Home Guard duty and running the shop during off periods.

Location

Considered a Naxal-stronghold area, Kuchai comes under the Kharsawan assembly constituency from where the present Union Tribal Welfare minister, Arjun Munda, was elected as a legislator for more than once.

Political Reaction

Upon learning about the murder of the humble woman, BJP leader Ganesh Mahali rushed to Kuchai and met the bereaved family members on Saturday morning. Mahali, who is the BJP’s ST/SC Cell state committee treasurer, observed that the law and order situation in the state is deteriorating fast.

“Even the life of a common woman like Namrata Samad is not safe here. The BJP will launch a stir in the Seraikela-Kharsawan district if the police fail to detect the person responsible for Namrata’s murder,” said Mahali while talking to the media.

Conclusion

The murder of Namrata Samad is a tragic incident that has shaken the Seraikela-Kharsawan district. The police must act swiftly and bring the perpetrator to justice. The government must take measures to improve the law and order situation in the state to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : Lagatar English

Source Link :Woman home guard shot dead at Kuchai in Seraikela-Kharsawan district/