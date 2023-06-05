Dead – Death – Obituary News : Homeless man dies 9 days after hit-and-run in College Area

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Homeless Man Fatally Injured in Hit-and-Run Identified by Authorities in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner’s Office have publicly identified a homeless man who was fatally injured last month in a hit-and-run on a street in the College Area. Roger Calahan, 42, was struck by a vehicle while lying in the roadway on El Cajon Boulevard near 63rd Street shortly before 5 a.m. on May 20.

The incident shocked the local community, and authorities have been working hard to identify the victim and bring the perpetrator to justice. According to San Diego police, following the impact, the motorist pulled over and helped Calahan get out of the street, then got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim was immediately rushed to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Calahan died nine days later, on May 29.

The tragedy of this incident goes beyond just the loss of one life. It highlights the very real issue of homelessness in San Diego and the struggles that those who are homeless face every day. Homelessness is a complex issue that affects people from all walks of life, and it is one that we as a society must address.

The San Diego Police Department has been working tirelessly to find the person responsible for this hit-and-run. They have released several images and videos of the suspect vehicle, hoping that someone will come forward with information.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan. It is believed to have damage to the front passenger side, including a missing side mirror. Authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward, as they continue their search for the driver.

The loss of Roger Calahan has left a void in the College Area community. He was known to many as a friendly and kind person who always had a smile on his face. His death has not gone unnoticed, and many are mourning his passing.

The incident has also led to a renewed discussion about the issue of homelessness in San Diego. Many are calling for more resources to be allocated to help those who are homeless, including increased funding for shelters and outreach programs.

The San Diego community is coming together to remember Roger Calahan and to demand justice for his tragic death. The police department has vowed to do everything in their power to find the person responsible for the hit-and-run, and the community is rallying behind them in their efforts.

As we mourn the loss of Roger Calahan, let us also remember the larger issue of homelessness in San Diego. Let us work together to find solutions that will help those who are homeless and prevent tragedies like this from happening in the future. We owe it to ourselves and to our community to do better.

Hit-and-run accident in College Area Fatal collision involving homeless man Homelessness and traffic safety San Diego homeless population Advocacy for pedestrian safety and support for those experiencing homelessness

News Source : CITY NEWS SERVICE

Source Link :Homeless man struck by hit-and-run driver in College Area dies 9 days after collision/