Dead – Death – Obituary News : Homer Jones, Former Giants Player, Passes at 82

The Iconic Trend of Spiking the Football

Former New York Giants wide receiver, Homer Jones, may have passed away, but his legacy lives on in the iconic trend of spiking the football after a touchdown. Jones, who was a star for the Giants from 1964-69, made a lasting impact on the NFL by inventing this celebratory move.

Jones’ spike was not just a spontaneous act of celebration; it was a deliberate attempt to avoid a $50 fine instituted by then-Commissioner Pete Rozelle for throwing the ball into the stands after a score. In 1965, Jones scored against the Philadelphia Eagles and was about to throw the ball into the grandstand when the reality of the fine snapped into his head. He decided to throw the ball down into the end zone instead, and the rest is history.

“I just threw the ball down into the end zone, into the grass. Folks got excited, and I did it for the rest of my career,” Jones told ESPN in 2015. His decision not only avoided a fine, but it also created a new way for players to celebrate their touchdowns.

Jones had a unique combination of speed and power and was a threat to score whenever he touched the ball. He had 214 of his 224 NFL catches for New York, and all but one of his 36 TD receptions as a Giant. He made a pair of Pro Bowls and was well-liked by his teammates and coaches.

“Homer Jones had a unique combination of speed and power and was a threat to score whenever he touched the ball,” John Mara, the Giants president, and chief executive officer, said. “He was one of the first players (if not the first) to spike the ball in the end zone after scoring a touchdown and he quickly became a fan favorite.”

Jones’ spike was not just a fan favorite; it quickly caught on with other players around the league. Today, spiking the football has become a common way for players to celebrate their touchdowns. It is not just a celebration; it is a statement of dominance and confidence.

Jones’ spike also paved the way for other touchdown celebrations, such as the Lambeau Leap and the Dirty Bird. These celebrations have become a part of NFL culture, and fans and players alike look forward to them.

Jones’ legacy continues to live on in the NFL, not only through the iconic trend of spiking the football but also through his one kickoff return for a touchdown. Jones returned a kick 94 yards for a score in the Cleveland Browns’ 31-21 victory over the New York Jets in 1970. That contest was the first Monday Night Football game, which is now a staple of NFL primetime television.

In conclusion, Homer Jones’ decision to spike the football to avoid a fine has become an iconic trend that exists in the NFL today. His legacy continues to live on through the celebratory move and his impressive career as a star for the New York Giants. Jones may have passed away, but his impact on the NFL will be felt for generations to come.

News Source : Barry Werner

Source Link :Ex-Giants star Homer Jones dies at 82/