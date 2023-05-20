Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hong Sik “Peter” Park, Food Science Pioneer, Passes at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hong Sik “Peter” Park: A Life of Gratitude and Innovation in Food Science

Hong Sik “Peter” Park’s journey to America began with just $20, an alarm clock, and his judo kit. He arrived at Iowa State University in 1959, where he subsisted on peanut butter sandwiches and raw eggs for his first few months. Despite the challenges, Park remained grateful and humble, values instilled in him by the Koreans of his generation who valued gratitude towards the US.

Park would go on to make significant contributions to food science, particularly in the dairy industry. He authored a patent for calcium-fortified yogurt, which helped introduce the use of functional ingredients. He also led research and development for nearly three decades at Marigold Foods, now Kemps, where he made significant innovations.

Park passed away at the age of 86 due to cancer on May 6, 2021, at his home in Rochester. Rachel Kyllo, a vice president at Kemps who worked with Park, lauded him as an innovator ahead of his time. His deep knowledge of everything about dairy technology, from ingredients to finished products to processing, made him a valuable asset to the company.

Born on January 15, 1937, in Seoul, Park was the eldest of eight children born to Jong Rok Park, a tailor, and Jin Bae Kim. As a child, he helped his family make ends meet by selling pencils and cigarettes on the street. He also endured the Korean War, which had a lasting effect on him. The liberation of South Korea inspired him to give back and pay back everything the US did for Korea.

Park completed a year of military service and studied for two years at Seoul National University. A professor encouraged him to study food science in the US, partially to help boost South Korea’s practically nonexistent dairy industry. After arriving in 1959, Park earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Iowa State University in 1962 and 1964.

Park’s studies were ambitious, and he taught free and well-attended judo classes six days a week while in Ames. English was his second language, and with no Google Translate, it would take him hours to get through some of his textbooks, according to his daughter, Rose Park. He earned a Ph.D. in food science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1972.

Park spent 27 years at Marigold, retiring as the vice president of research and development. His patent for producing calcium-fortified yogurt has been cited over 30 times by companies such as General Mills, Kraft, and Hershey. He also led the development of Kemp’s Yo-J, a blend of juice and yogurt and a precursor of today’s smoothies.

After retirement, Park volunteered as a technical advisor for the Seoul Dairy Cooperative, South Korea’s largest dairy company. He donated his consulting fees towards scholarships for dairy science students and research. Park had hoped to write memoirs to encourage immigrants, saying that “with hard work, you can make it here.”

Park is survived by his wife of 56 years, Young Ja “Catherine” Park, and his three daughters, Rose, Eunice, and Erica. He is also survived by two grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church in July.

Hong Sik “Peter” Park’s life was one of gratitude, hard work, and innovative contributions to the food science industry. His legacy will continue to inspire and encourage immigrants to pursue their dreams and make a difference in their fields.

