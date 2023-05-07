Dead – Death – Obituary News : Honoring a Longtime Lincoln Refuse Hauler

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Bob Harding: The Lincoln Refuse Hauler Who Touched Many Lives

Lincoln, Nebraska mourns the loss of longtime refuse hauler Bob Harding who passed away on Friday morning. His story captured the hearts of many in April, when he received a touching tribute from his colleagues in the industry.

A Tribute to Bob

Upon hearing of Bob’s terminal cancer diagnosis, nearly 40 refuse trucks streamed by his home to show him love and respect. It was a heartwarming moment that left many in tears.

Bob’s oldest son revealed that his father passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at home. “We were blessed to fulfill his wish of staying at home with help from family and the wonderful people at Tabitha Hospice,” he said.

A Kind-Hearted Soul

Bob’s colleagues at Uribe Refuse spoke highly of him, describing him as a kind-hearted individual who would “give you the shirt off his back.”

Bob was a dedicated refuse hauler who worked tirelessly to keep the streets of Lincoln clean. He had been a part of the industry for many years and had touched many lives along the way.

A Life Well-Lived

Bob Harding was 63 years old, and his passing has left a void in the hearts of many who knew him. His story is a testament to the impact we can have on the lives of others, even in the most unlikely of professions.

Bob’s life was well-lived, and he will be remembered for his kindness, dedication, and unwavering spirit. His legacy lives on through the lives he touched and the memories he left behind.

Final Thoughts

Bob Harding’s passing is a reminder to us all that life is precious and that we should cherish every moment. His story is a testament to the power of love, kindness, and compassion, and it serves as an inspiration for us all to live our lives with purpose and meaning.

Rest in peace, Bob Harding. Your legacy lives on.

