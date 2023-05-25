Dead – Death – Obituary News : Honoring College Hill Elementary’s Departed Custodian with Flag Ceremony

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

College Hill Elementary Honors Custodian and Veteran Duane Bookout

On Wednesday, May 24, 2017, the students of College Hill Elementary in Wichita, Kansas, bid farewell to their beloved custodian Duane Bookout, who passed away in March. Bookout was not just an ordinary custodian; he was also a veteran who served in the United States Army National Guard and participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

A Flag-Folding Ceremony in Honor of Duane Bookout

The American Legion Post 4 organized a flag-folding ceremony to honor Bookout and his service to the country and the school. Bookout was responsible for lowering and raising the flag every day, and the flag that flew during the ceremony was the same one he had touched last.

Jason Barton, a member of the College Hill Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) and American Legion, expressed his pride in the children’s recognition of Bookout’s service. “I’m proud that the kids are going to see this. They all loved Duane. He was a great guy, and he had just as much pride in serving his country as he did serving the school,” he said.

Duane Bookout: A Dedicated Custodian and a Caring Person

Bookout’s colleagues and students remembered him as a dedicated custodian who went above and beyond his duties to ensure the school was clean and safe. He was also a caring person who loved spending time with the children and making them smile.

The school’s principal, Doreen Kelly, said that Bookout was always there for the students and staff. “He was always willing to go the extra mile for us,” she said.

Bookout’s love for his job and the school was evident in his work. He took pride in his work and made sure that the school was in top condition every day.

Duane Bookout: A Proud Veteran and a Role Model

Bookout’s service in the military was an important part of his life, and he was proud of his contribution to the country. His dedication and commitment to his duties as a soldier and a custodian made him a role model for the children.

During the flag-folding ceremony, the American Legion members explained the meaning of each fold, and the children listened attentively. The ceremony was a way to teach the children about the importance of the flag and the sacrifices of the men and women who serve the country.

Duane Bookout will be missed by the College Hill Elementary community, but his legacy will live on. His dedication, commitment, and caring nature will inspire the children and the staff to carry on his legacy and make the school a better place.

College Hill Elementary custodian flag ceremony custodian honored with flag ceremony College Hill Elementary custodian tribute flag ceremony for custodian who passed away honoring a custodian’s legacy at College Hill Elementary

News Source : Ryan Newton

Source Link :College Hill Elementary custodian who passed away honored with flag ceremony/