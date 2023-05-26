Dead – Death – Obituary News : Honoring Late Custodian with Flag Ceremony at College Hill Elementary

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

College Hill Elementary Honors Late Custodian Duane Bookout

It was a bittersweet moment for the students of College Hill Elementary as they ended their school year on Wednesday. Despite the excitement of summer break, the students could not help but feel a tinge of sadness knowing that they would not be seeing their beloved custodian, Duane Bookout, again.

A Custodian Like No Other

Duane Bookout was not just any custodian. He was a custodian who went above and beyond his job description. He was known for his friendly smile, his infectious laugh, and his willingness to help anyone in need. Whether it was fixing a leaky faucet or lending an ear to a student who needed to talk, Duane was always there.

He had been a custodian at College Hill Elementary for over 15 years and had become an integral part of the school community. His passing in March came as a shock to everyone who knew him.

Honoring Duane Bookout

In honor of Duane Bookout’s memory, the students and staff of College Hill Elementary came together to plan a tribute. They knew that they wanted to do something special to commemorate his life and the impact he had on their school.

They decided to create a memorial garden in Duane’s honor. The garden would be a place where students and staff could come to remember Duane and reflect on the positive impact he had on their lives.

The Memorial Garden

The memorial garden was created in a corner of the school grounds that had previously been unused. With the help of the school’s maintenance team, the students and staff worked together to transform the area into a beautiful garden filled with flowers, trees, and benches.

The garden was officially dedicated on Wednesday, the last day of school. Students and staff gathered around the garden to pay their respects to Duane and to celebrate his life.

A Legacy to Remember

The memorial garden is more than just a tribute to Duane Bookout. It is a symbol of the impact that one person can have on a community. Duane’s legacy will live on through the garden and through the memories of those who knew him.

The students and staff of College Hill Elementary will never forget Duane Bookout. He may have been just a custodian, but he was so much more than that. He was a friend, a mentor, and an inspiration.

Conclusion

The end of the school year is always a bittersweet moment, but this year was particularly poignant for the students and staff of College Hill Elementary. They ended the year by honoring the memory of their custodian, Duane Bookout, who passed away in March.

Through their tribute, they have created a lasting legacy for Duane and a reminder of the impact that one person can have on a community. The memorial garden is a testament to Duane’s kindness, generosity, and spirit.

As the students and staff of College Hill Elementary head into summer break, they will carry Duane’s memory with them. They will remember the custodian who went above and beyond his job description, who always had a smile on his face, and who touched the lives of so many.

News Source : Haystack TV

Source Link :College Hill Elementary custodian who passed away honored with flag ceremony/