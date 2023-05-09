Dead – Death – Obituary News : Honoring Samantha Miller: Bride killed by drunk driver on wedding night

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Honoring Samantha Miller: A Paddle-Out Prayer Vigil in Folly Beach, South Carolina

Tragedy struck Folly Beach, South Carolina when Samantha Miller lost her life on her wedding night due to a reported drunk driving accident. Miller, 34, tied the knot with her husband, Aric Hutchinson, just a few hours before the accident occurred. The newlyweds’ slow-moving golf cart was allegedly hit by Jamie Komoroski as they were going to their rented Airbnb. Although Hutchinson survived, he suffered severe injuries from the suspected DUI crash.

In honor of Miller, a paddle-out prayer vigil has been organized on Saturday, May 13. The event aims to bring awareness to drunk driving and speeding. The vigil will take place at the 2nd East Beach access in Folly Beach, South Carolina. For those who do not surf, they can still participate in the prayer vigil on the beach. The Facebook post that announced the event garnered a lot of support online, with people expressing their condolences and prayers for the family.

Miller’s family released an obituary remembering her as a “fearless” person who exuded contagious love and pure light. The eulogy also mentioned that Miller embraced a rare kind of authenticity that made her stand out. Her smile was infectious, and she brought peace, confidence, and laughter wherever she went. She was as compassionate as she was fearless and left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

The tragedy of Miller’s passing has been grieved by the nation. The outpouring of condolences and support has provided comfort and consolation in the wake of her wrongful death. To honor her memory, the family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The paddle-out prayer vigil in Folly Beach, South Carolina serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the dangers of drunk driving. The event is a testament to the community’s support and love for the Miller family. It is a beautiful way to come together in the face of tragedy and to remember the life of Samantha Miller.

News Source : MEAWW

Source Link :Samantha Miller: Vigil honors bride killed by drunk driver Jamie Komoroski on wedding night/