Dead – Death – Obituary News : Honoring Skating Dog with Pet Drive & Adoptions

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Benny: The Ice-Skating Dog

Benny, a Labrador retriever known for his ice-skating talents, passed away on May 6 after battling cancer. He was a former shelter dog who became a viral sensation with over 100 million YouTube views. The Nevada SPCA is honoring his memory with a pet supply drive and a fee-waived adoption event on June 3.

A Viral Sensation

As the only “ice-skating dog ever,” Benny gained fame for his incredible skills on the ice. He made appearances at the shelter frequently to help raise funds during holiday events at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. His story touched the hearts of millions of people, who were inspired by his resilience and talent.

A Legacy of Love

Benny’s passing has left a void in the hearts of his owners and fans. However, his legacy of love and compassion lives on through the Nevada SPCA’s pet supply drive and adoption event. The shelter is asking the community to donate pet supplies in Benny’s honor, including dog and cat food, clean and gently used towels and sheets, and dog harnesses, leashes, and collars.

A Second Chance for Rescue Dogs

Benny’s story is a reminder of why rescue dogs need to be given a second chance. His journey from a shelter dog to a viral sensation is proof that all dogs have the potential to bring joy and happiness into our lives. The Nevada SPCA is honored to celebrate Benny’s legacy and support other pets in need through their pet supply drive and adoption event.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Dog

According to Cheryl DelSangro, Benny’s owner, he was a once-in-a-lifetime dog that touched so many people. He had more adventures than most people and took his owners with him on his journey. He was also the poster dog for rescuing a dog and showed the world the incredible love and loyalty that rescue dogs can offer.

Remembering Benny

The Nevada SPCA has set up a display of portraits of Benny in their lobby to honor his memory. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you are interested in adopting a dog, the shelter is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs for one day only on June 3.

A Heartfelt Tribute

Benny’s passing has touched the hearts of many people around the world. His legacy of love and compassion will continue to inspire us to give rescue dogs a second chance and celebrate their unique talents and personalities. Rest in peace, Benny, and thank you for all the joy you brought into our lives.

Ice-skating dog Pet supply drive Pet adoption Memorial tribute Animal welfare

News Source : KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas

Source Link :Famous ice-skating dog passed away, honored with pet supply drive and adoptions/