Dead – Death – Obituary News : Honouring Tina Turner at her Swiss lakeside home

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tina Turner Remembered by Well-Wishers in Switzerland

Well-wishers gathered outside the lakeside home of Tina Turner on Thursday to pay tribute to the music legend who had made Switzerland her home for nearly three decades. Turner died on Wednesday at the age of 83. Flowers and cards lay outside the house in the picturesque town of Kuesnacht, on the shore of Lake Zurich.

A Popular Neighbour

Locals described Turner as a popular neighbour who appreciated the lack of fuss from fellow residents when walking around. “When she was passing by, she was smiling, she could feel that we were looking at her, but was always very discreet,” said Christine, who would only give her first name.

“Everyone loved her. I grew up with Tina Turner and she was a great woman to me, with a lot of sorrow too due to life’s hard knocks but absolutely someone we could admire.”

Move to Switzerland

Turner moved to Switzerland with her longtime partner Erwin Bach in 1995. In 2013, shortly after marrying Bach, she became a Swiss national and gave up her U.S. citizenship.

A Good Neighbor

Another resident called Kosta came to pay his respects. “She’s been a part of my life for over 35 years now and she was a good neighbour, she showed up in town, she was very well liked,” he said.

Below a sign at the gate asking for no deliveries before midday, he left a written message with a single red rose. “I think it’s okay to show up early today,” it read. “Thanks and goodbye Tina. You were simply the best.”

Tina Turner’s Legacy

Tina Turner was a music icon, known for her powerful voice and electrifying performances. She rose to fame in the 1960s as part of the duo Ike & Tina Turner before embarking on a successful solo career in the 1980s. Her hits included “What’s Love Got To Do with It?” and “Simply the Best.”

Turner’s legacy will live on through her music and the memories of those who knew and loved her. She will always be remembered as an inspiration to many, both for her talent and her enduring spirit.

In Conclusion

The outpouring of love and respect for Tina Turner in Switzerland is a testament to the impact she had on people’s lives. As fans and well-wishers pay their respects outside her home, her legacy will continue to live on through her music and the memories she left behind.

Tina Turner memorial Tina Turner tribute Tina Turner legacy Tina Turner final resting place Tina Turner Swiss estate ceremony

News Source : Cecile Mantovani

Source Link :Tina Turner honoured at lakeside Swiss home where she died/