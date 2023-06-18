Dead – Death – Obituary News : Horse Dies Suddenly from Illness

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Loss of Crescent, the Beloved Mounted Unit Horse of Wilmington Police Department

The Wilmington Police Department is mourning the loss of Crescent, a Percheron Draft Cross horse who served as a member of the department’s mounted unit for 20 years. The sudden death of Crescent has left the police department and the community in shock and sadness.

The Tragic News of Crescent’s Death

Crescent died unexpectedly after being rushed to the N.C. State veterinarian school on Saturday morning. During his morning check-in, something seemed off with the animal, and he was found to be collicking. This condition can cause severe abdominal pain, which is caused by problems in the gastrointestinal tract.

The doctors at the veterinarian school determined that Crescent’s condition was worse than originally thought, and the decision was made to put him down. The loss of Crescent has left the department and the community with a deep sense of sadness.

The Legacy of Crescent

Crescent served the Wilmington Police Department for 20 years, during which time he was partnered with Officer Jason Watts for 17 years. Crescent helped with numerous calls for service and community events, serving as an important member of the department’s mounted unit.

Chief Donny Williams expressed his condolences, saying, “Our animal officers are very important to the WPD. We have five K9s and four horses. Each WPD officer and their four-legged partner does a tremendous job of serving the citizens of Wilmington.”

A Final Farewell to Crescent

Crescent’s remains will be cremated and returned to the Wilmington Police Department. The loss of Crescent has left a void in the department’s mounted unit and the community. Crescent will be deeply missed, and his legacy will be remembered for years to come.

The Importance of Animal Officers in Law Enforcement

Crescent’s sudden death highlights the important role that animal officers play in law enforcement. These animals are often unsung heroes who work tirelessly to serve their communities. Crescent’s legacy will serve as a reminder of the important work that animal officers do and the impact they have on the lives of those they serve.

The Wilmington Police Department and the community will continue to mourn the loss of Crescent and extend their condolences to Officer Jason Watts and all those who knew and loved him.

News Source : Port City Daily

Source Link :WPD horse passes away after sudden illness/