Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hot Wheels Designer Harry Bradley Passes at 84

Remembering Harry Bradley: The Creator of Hot Wheels

On August 7, 2021, the car industry lost one of its greatest designers, Harry Bentley Bradley. At the age of 84, Bradley passed away, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be remembered by car enthusiasts around the world. Bradley’s contributions to the automotive industry were vast, but he is perhaps best known for his work with Mattel, where he created the original “Sweet Sixteen” Hot Wheels cars.

The Birth of Hot Wheels

In the 1960s, Mattel was looking to develop a new line of 1/64th scale die-cast toy cars that would be different from anything else on the market. They wanted their cars to look fast and cool, as they zipped around plastic tracks and loops. To achieve this, they sought the help of a professional car designer from Detroit, and Bradley was the man for the job.

Bradley had already made a name for himself at General Motors, where he worked on iconic cars such as the Chevrolet Corvair and the Pontiac GTO. When Mattel approached him, he jumped at the opportunity to create something new and exciting. He quickly got to work designing the first Hot Wheels cars, which would soon become a beloved toy for generations of children.

The Sweet Sixteen

Bradley’s most significant contribution to Hot Wheels was the creation of the “Sweet Sixteen” cars, which were released in 1968. These 16 cars were designed to be the ultimate Hot Wheels collection, with each car featuring a unique design and color scheme. They quickly became a sensation, and children around the world began collecting them.

One of Bradley’s most famous designs was the Dodge Deora show car, which was released as part of the Sweet Sixteen collection. The Deora was a radical design, with a futuristic look that made it stand out from other Hot Wheels cars. It quickly became one of the most popular cars in the collection, and it remains a fan favorite to this day.

The Weinermobile

Bradley’s work with Mattel wasn’t limited to Hot Wheels cars. He also helped design the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, which was loosely based on his 1995 version. The Weinermobile was a promotional vehicle that traveled around the country, promoting Oscar Mayer hot dogs. Bradley’s design was so successful that it was used for over a decade, until a new design was introduced in 2004.

Bradley’s legacy extends far beyond his work with Mattel and the automotive industry. He was a talented designer who was always looking for new and innovative ways to create. His contributions to the world of design will be remembered for years to come.

In Conclusion

Harry Bentley Bradley was a true pioneer in the automotive industry, and his work with Mattel helped shape the childhoods of millions of children around the world. His designs were innovative, daring, and always pushed the boundaries of what was possible. Although he may be gone, his legacy lives on through the Hot Wheels cars that continue to be loved by children and adults alike.

Rest in peace, Harry Bradley.

