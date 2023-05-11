Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hotel Shooting: Cop Commits Suicide in Mohali

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mohali: Punjab Police Constable Allegedly Shoots Himself Dead in Hotel

Ashwani Kumar, a Punjab Police constable, was found dead in a hotel in Mohali on Wednesday evening. According to reports, Kumar allegedly shot himself in the head, resulting in his immediate death. The incident has sent shockwaves across the region, and the police department is investigating the matter.

The Incident

The incident took place in a hotel in Mohali, where Ashwani Kumar was staying. According to the hotel owner, Kumar checked in on Wednesday morning and spent the day in his room. In the evening, the hotel staff heard a gunshot and rushed to Kumar’s room. They found him lying on the bed with a gunshot wound in his head. They immediately informed the police and took Kumar to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The Investigation

The police have begun an investigation into the matter. According to sources, Kumar’s colleagues and family members have been questioned to find out if there were any personal or professional reasons behind the suicide. The police are also looking into the circumstances that led to Kumar’s death, including how he acquired the gun that he used to shoot himself.

The Victim

Ashwani Kumar was a constable in the Punjab Police and was posted in the Mohali district. He was reportedly a quiet and reserved person and did not share much about his personal life with his colleagues. His family members have expressed shock at the incident and have said that they were not aware of any problems that Kumar was facing.

Reactions

The incident has sent shockwaves across the region, and many people have expressed their condolences to Kumar’s family. The Punjab Police Department has released a statement expressing their condolences and stating that they are investigating the matter. Many people have also raised concerns about the mental health of police personnel and the need for better support systems for them.

Conclusion

The death of Ashwani Kumar is a tragic incident that has left his family and colleagues reeling. The police department’s investigation into the matter will hopefully shed light on the circumstances that led to Kumar’s death. It is also a reminder of the need for better mental health support systems for police personnel, who often face high levels of stress and trauma in the line of duty.

News Source : Times Of India

Source Link :Cop Shoots Himself Dead At Hotel In Mohali |/