Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston rap icon Big Bucky dies at 45 after stage collapse

Legendary Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies at 45 After Collapsing on Stage

Details of the Tragic Incident

Houston rapper Big Bucky, whose real name was Milton Powell, passed away on June 18, 2023, after suddenly collapsing on stage while performing at a bar in Beaumont. The incident was captured on dramatic footage, which shows the rapper panting into the microphone before falling on his back while rapping at Pour 09 Bar. Paramedics rushed to the stage and performed CPR before taking him to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly after the accident. The cause of his death has not yet been released.

A Legend in the Houston Rap Scene

Big Pokey was best known locally as a founding member of the Houston rap scene with the group Screw Up Click. He gained fame for his debut solo album “The Hardest Pit in the Litter” in 1999 and has released several albums and collaborations over the years, with the latest being the 2021 album “Sensei.”

Tributes Pour In

The news of Big Pokey’s sudden death shocked the Houston rap scene, and many artists took to social media to pay their respects. Rapper Bun B wrote on Instagram, “Low key, unassuming mountain for a man moved with honor and respect. It was easy to love and hard to hate. He would stop what he was doing and go home. One of the corners of our city. If a human heart of gold. Senior member of SUC. There will never be another and we will miss him dearly. We love and honor you, Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

Mayor of the City of Houston, Sylvester Turner, also joined the tribute, tweeting, “The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to the family and friends of the legendary ‘Screwed Up Click’ rapper. Although many called him ‘low key,’ his presence was larger than life in helping launch the hip-hop scene nationally. We are grateful.”

A Legacy that Will Live On

Big Pokey’s sudden death is a huge loss to the Houston rap scene, but his legacy will surely live on. He was a talented artist who had a significant impact on the genre and helped launch the hip-hop scene nationally. His music will continue to inspire and entertain fans for years to come.

News Source : La Ronge Northerner

Source Link :Houston rap legend Big Bucky dies at age 45 after collapsing on stage/