Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston Rap Legend Big Pokey Dies Mid-Performance

Houston rap legend Big Pokey has reportedly passed away at the age of 45. The news of his sudden demise has left the hip-hop community in shock and mourning. Big Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell, was a prominent member of the Screwed Up Click (SUC) and a close collaborator of DJ Screw. He was known for his deep, commanding voice and hard-hitting lyrics that often reflected the struggles of life in the streets.

The news of Big Pokey’s death first surfaced on social media, when a video of him collapsing on stage in Beaumont, Texas, went viral. Fans were understandably worried about his health, and many sent prayers and well-wishes his way. However, it was later confirmed by fellow rapper Bun B that Big Pokey had passed away.

Bun B, who was a close friend of Big Pokey, took to Instagram to mourn his loss. He described the rapper as one of the most talented artists in the city, and a humble, low-key man who moved with honor and respect. He also praised Big Pokey’s contributions to Houston’s rap scene, calling him a pillar of the community and an iconic member of the SUC.

Big Pokey’s music career spanned over two decades, and he released several critically acclaimed albums throughout his career. His debut album, Hardest Pit in the Litter, was released in 1999 and is considered a classic in the genre. He also collaborated with several other Houston-based rappers, including Paul Wall, Z-Ro, and Lil’ Keke.

One of Big Pokey’s most well-known collaborations was with Paul Wall on the track “Sittin’ Sidewayz,” which peaked at No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2005. The track was a massive hit and helped to bring Big Pokey’s music to a wider audience.

Aside from his music career, Big Pokey also made several appearances in films. He appeared in the movies Soldiers United for Cash and Dirty Third 2: Home Sweet Home, showcasing his acting chops alongside his rapping skills.

Big Pokey’s death has left a huge void in the Houston rap scene, and many fans and fellow artists have taken to social media to express their condolences. His passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of appreciating the contributions of those around us.

As the hip-hop community mourns the loss of one of its most talented and respected artists, Big Pokey’s legacy will undoubtedly live on through his music. His powerful voice and lyrics will continue to inspire and resonate with fans for years to come. Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

News Source : Baller Alert

Source Link :Houston Rap Legend Big Pokey Reportedly Passed Away After Passing Out Mid-Performance/