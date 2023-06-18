Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston Rap Legend Big Pokey Honored by Bun B After Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bun B Pays Tribute to Big Pokey, the Texas Rap Legend

On the 8th of September, the rap community lost a legend, Big Pokey, a Houston-based rapper, who passed away after collapsing on stage during a performance. The news has sent shockwaves throughout the industry, with many paying tribute to the talented artist, including fellow Texan rapper, Bun B.

Bun B took to Instagram to honor Big Pokey, posting a photo of the late rapper and expressing his grief. He wrote, “I wasn’t ready for this. One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate.”

Bun B went on to describe his memories of Big Pokey, highlighting his professionalism and honorable character. “He’d pull up, do what he had to do, and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another, and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

Big Pokey was a prominent figure in the Houston rap scene, known for his smooth flow and unique style. He was a member of the Screwed Up Click (SUC), a group of rappers from Houston who gained national recognition in the 1990s. Big Pokey released several albums throughout his career, including “Hardest Pit in the Litter,” “Da Sky’s Da Limit,” and “Sensei of Sixteens.”

The news of Big Pokey’s passing has been met with an outpouring of condolences from fans and fellow artists alike. Many have taken to social media to express their sadness and share their memories of the rapper. The impact that Big Pokey had on the rap community is apparent in the heartfelt messages that have been shared in the wake of his passing.

Bun B and Big Pokey were both instrumental in shaping the Houston rap scene. They worked together on several occasions, and their collaborations were always well-received by fans. Bun B’s tribute to Big Pokey is a testament to the respect and admiration that the late rapper garnered throughout his career.

The loss of Big Pokey is a significant one for the rap community, and his contributions to the genre will not be forgotten. His smooth flow and unique style inspired countless artists, and his legacy will continue to influence the Houston rap scene for years to come.

In conclusion, the passing of Big Pokey has left a massive hole in the hearts of rap fans worldwide. His talent and contributions to the genre were unparalleled, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on through his music. Bun B’s tribute to Big Pokey is a heartfelt reminder of the impact that the late rapper had on the Houston rap scene and the music industry as a whole. Rest in peace, Big Pokey. You will be missed.

