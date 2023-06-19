Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston Rapper Big Pokey Collapses and Dies During Performance

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Houston Rap Legend Big Pokey Dies After Collapsing on Stage

The Houston rap scene was left in shock and mourning when news broke of the passing of Big Pokey on Saturday night, June 17. The 45-year-old collapsed on stage while performing at the Pour 09 Bar in Beaumont and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after. The cause of his death has yet to be revealed.

Big Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell, was a foundational member of the Houston rap scene, along with the group Screwed Up Click. He rose to fame with the release of his debut solo album, ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter’, in 1999 and went on to release several albums and collaborations. His most recent album, ‘Sensei’, was released in 2021.

Tributes poured in from fellow rappers and fans following the news of Big Pokey’s passing. Bun B, one of Houston’s most prominent rappers, wrote on Instagram: “I wasn’t ready for this. One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

Rapper Paul Wall also paid tribute to Big Pokey, calling him “a great mentor and friend. A trendsetter and leader. I am so blessed to have known #BigPokey My love, prayers, and condolences go out to your family. Rest in peace big bro. Sensei Forever #ripbigpokey.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also expressed his condolences, saying, “The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends. Though many called him “low key”, his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally. We are grateful.”

Big Pokey’s publicist told KPRC Click2Houston: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter!’”

The passing of Big Pokey is a great loss not only to his family, friends, and fans but to the Houston rap scene as a whole. He will be remembered as a pioneer and an icon, whose contributions to the genre will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Big Pokey, and thank you for the music.

