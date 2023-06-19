Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston Rapper Big Pokey Collapses on Stage at 45

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Big Pokey, a pioneering rapper of the Houston rap movement, passed away on June 18, 2023, after collapsing on stage during a performance in Beaumont, Texas. He was 45 years old. The rapper, whose real name was Melvin Powell, was performing as a featured guest during a Juneteenth-themed show at Pour09 Bar & Rooftop when he collapsed mid-performance. A video of the event showed Pokey rapping and speaking to the crowd before abruptly gasping and falling backward. A nurse in the crowd performed CPR on Pokey before he was transported to the hospital, where he passed away shortly after midnight. The rapper’s cause of death has not been revealed yet, and his autopsy results are awaited.

Big Pokey was a member of the Screw Up Click group and became famous after the release of his debut solo album, ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter,’ in 1999. He has several albums to his credit, and his latest work was ‘Sensei’ from 2021. The rapper’s death was announced through his Instagram account, and his representative told Houston’s Fox affiliate KRIV about the sad news.

The loss of Big Pokey was felt deeply by the Houston community, where he was considered an influential figure in the hip hop scene. Tributes poured in for the rapper, with fans and friends taking to social media to express their grief and shock. Fellow Houston rapper Bun B paid tribute to Pokey on Instagram, calling him “one of the most naturally talented artists in the city” and “one of the pillars of our city.” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also expressed his condolences and stated that Big Pokey’s presence was larger than life and helped to catapult the city’s hip hop scene nationally.

Big Pokey’s reps released a statement on his Instagram account, expressing their deep sadness and announcing that they would release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects in the coming days. They also asked for privacy for his family during this difficult time.

The sudden death of a talented artist like Big Pokey is a great loss, not only to the Houston community but also to the music industry as a whole. He will be remembered as a pioneer of the Houston rap movement and a talented artist who left behind a great legacy. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

News Source : MEAWW

Source Link :How did Big Pokey die? Houston rapper, 45, collapses on stage while performing in Beaumont/