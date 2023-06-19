Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies After Collapsing During Performance, Tribute Pour In

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Breaking News: Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies at 45

Houston’s hip-hop community is currently mourning the loss of one of its most beloved figures. Milton Powell, better known as Big Pokey, passed away on Saturday at the age of 45. The pioneering rapper contributed significantly to revolutionizing the hip-hop culture in Houston, and his passing has left a void in the city’s music scene.

The cause of Big Pokey’s death has not been disclosed. However, a video of him collapsing on stage during a performance in Beaumont, Texas, went viral shortly before news of his passing spread. He was one of the founding members of the Screwed Up Click hip-hop group and was well-known for his solo efforts, including his 1999 debut album, “The Hardest Pit in the Litter.”

Big Pokey was an influential figure in Houston’s hip-hop community, and his contributions to the genre will not be forgotten. His recent involvement in the community includes a collaboration with fellow Houston rapper J Dawg on an EP and the release of his most recent studio album, “Sensei,” in May 2021. He also worked with Megan Thee Stallion on the song “Southside Royalty Freestyle” off her 2022 album “Traumazine.”

The news of Big Pokey’s passing has elicited an outpouring of tributes from fellow Houston rappers and fans. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner extended his condolences to Big Pokey’s family and friends, calling him a “legendary rapper.” Bun B, a rapper from Houston who had collaborated with Big Pokey in the past, paid homage to him on Instagram, saying he was “one of the most naturally talented artists in the city.”

Big Pokey was known for his low-key and humble demeanor, and he was held in high regard by his peers and fans. His passing is a significant loss to Houston’s hip-hop community, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In conclusion, the passing of Big Pokey has left a gaping hole in Houston’s hip-hop community. His contributions to the genre will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Houston rappers. Rest in peace, Big Pokey, and thank you for everything you did for the city’s music scene.

Houston rap scene Health complications Sudden death Musical legacy Fan reactions

News Source : Prakash Israni

Source Link :How did Big Pokey die? Tribute pours in as Houston rapper dies after collapsing during performance/