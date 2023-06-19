Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies After Collapsing in Beaumont

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Houston Rap Legend “Big Pokey” Passes Away

The rap community in Houston, Texas, is in mourning after the announcement of the passing of legendary rapper “Big Pokey.” Milton Powell, also known as “Big Pokey,” reportedly collapsed at a bar in Beaumont after his performance on Saturday, and his death was confirmed on Sunday by Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III.

The Life and Career of “Big Pokey”

“Big Pokey” was a prominent figure in the Houston rap scene and was known for his unique style and delivery. He was part of the legendary group Screwed Up Click (SUC), which was founded by DJ Screw in the early 1990s. The group was known for their chopped and screwed style of music, which became a significant influence on the Southern rap scene.

Powell released his debut album “Hardest Pit in the Litter” in 1999, which was followed by several successful albums, including “D-Game 2000” and “Da Sky’s Da Limit.” He collaborated with many Houston rappers, including Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Bun B, among others.

Despite his success, Powell remained humble and low-key, which earned him the respect and love of his fans and fellow artists. His contribution to the Houston rap scene will never be forgotten.

Reactions from the Houston Rap Community

The news of “Big Pokey’s” passing has left the Houston rap community in shock and sadness. Bun B, a fellow Houston rapper and friend of Powell, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing his grief and admiration for the rapper.

“I wasn’t ready for this. One of the city’s naturally talented artists. Reserved, unassuming mountain from a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He stopped, did what he had to do, and headed home. One of the pillars of our city. If Heart of Gold were a human. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another, and we will miss him dearly. We love and honor you, Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

Slim Thug, another Houston rapper, also expressed his condolences on social media. He described it as a “sad day in town” and sent his prayers to Powell’s family.

Celebrating the Life of “Big Pokey”

Powell’s team has announced that they will release information on how to celebrate his life and how the public can pay their respects to him. They have also requested that his family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also paid tribute to Powell on Twitter, acknowledging his contribution to the city’s hip-hop scene.

“Though many have labeled him ‘low-key,’ his presence has helped propel our hip-hop scene nationwide,” Turner said in a tweet.

The passing of “Big Pokey” is a significant loss for the Houston rap community. His legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations of rappers to come. Rest in peace, “Big Pokey.”

Houston Rap Scene Milton Powell Beaumont, Texas Hip-Hop Community Sudden Death

News Source : WstNewsPost

Source Link :Death of Big Pokey: Houston rapper Milton Powell died after collapsing in Beaumont, officials say/