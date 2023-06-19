Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies After On-Stage Incident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Houston Rap Icon Big Pokey

Houston-born rap icon Big Pokey, known by his real name Milton Powell, tragically passed away on Sunday after collapsing on stage, according to a report by FOX 26. The details surrounding his sudden passing are still undisclosed at this time. Big Pokey’s publicist confirmed the devastating news to FOX 26. The beloved artist was only 48 years old.

The Tragic Incident

The incident leading up to Big Pokey’s collapse occurred during a Saturday night performance in Beaumont. A video that has since gone viral captured the rapper fainting on stage, prompting immediate medical attention. Despite the resuscitation efforts, he was unable to be revived and passed away at a local hospital.

A Devastating Loss

The rap community and fans alike mourn the loss of Big Pokey, reminiscing on his impact and character. Fellow Houston rapper Bun B expressed his grief in an Instagram post, stating, “Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

Another influential figure in the Houston rap scene, Paul Wall, also paid tribute to Big Pokey via an Instagram video. “He was a trendsetter and a leader,” Paul Wall emphasized, highlighting Big Pokey’s indelible mark on the genre.

A Legacy to Remember

Lil’ Flip, deeply impacted by the loss, regarded Big Pokey as one of the freestyle kings. He shared, “It doesn’t matter how much fame he had, he always had the same spirit.” Lil’ Flip found solace in the fact that Big Pokey passed away while doing what he loved most – performing. In his eyes, it was a testament to his devotion and passion for his craft.

Big Pokey will be remembered for his contributions to the Houston rap scene and the larger hip-hop community. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of artists.

Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

