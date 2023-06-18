Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies at 45

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Houston Rapper Big Pokey

The Houston music community is mourning the loss of rapper Big Pokey, who passed away at the age of 45. According to local news station Fox 26, he suffered a medical emergency while performing at a bar in Beaumont and later died in the hospital. The cause of death is still pending as awaiting autopsy results.

A Beloved Houston Rapper

Big Pokey, born Milton Powell in 1977, was a prominent member of the city’s Screwed Up Click and appeared on DJ Screw’s early mixtapes. In 1999, he released his debut album Hardest Pit In The Litter, which garnered him attention in the Houston rap scene. The following year, he released D-Game 2000, showcasing his lyrical prowess and cementing his place in the city’s rap culture.

Big Pokey continued to release music over the years, collaborating with other Houston rappers like Paul Wall and Megan Thee Stallion. His most recent album, Sensei, was released in 2021, and he put out an EP with J-Dawg, Play Tha Game, just a few months ago.

A Tribute to Big Pokey

Following news of Big Pokey’s passing, fellow Houston rapper Bun B paid tribute to him on Instagram. “Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate,” Bun B wrote. “There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

Big Pokey’s publicist released a statement, saying, “He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.’”

Remembering Big Pokey’s Legacy

Big Pokey’s passing is a huge loss for the Houston rap community. He was a talented lyricist and a beloved figure in the city’s music scene. His music will continue to be celebrated by fans and fellow rappers alike. Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

News Source : James Rettig

Source Link :Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dead At 45/