Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies at 45

Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies at 45 After Collapsing During Performance in Texas

Milton Powell, better known by his stage name Big Pokey, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Beaumont, Texas. The Houston-area rapper was performing at the Pour90 Bar & Rooftop lounge when he reportedly suffered a medical issue and collapsed on stage. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Big Pokey was a prominent figure in the Houston rap scene, known for his gritty lyrics and distinctive southern drawl. He first gained national attention in the early 2000s as a member of the Screwed Up Click, a collective of rappers and DJs founded by the late DJ Screw. He released several solo albums throughout his career, including “Hardest Pit in the Litter” and “Evacuation Notice,” both of which received critical acclaim.

News of Big Pokey’s death has sent shockwaves through the music industry, with fans and fellow artists alike mourning his loss. Many took to social media to pay tribute to the rapper, sharing memories of his music and his impact on the Houston rap scene.

“RIP Big Pokey,” wrote rapper Bun B on Twitter. “One of Houston’s finest. His contributions to the culture will never be forgotten.”

“Big Pokey was a legend in the game,” added rapper Slim Thug. “He put on for Houston and the whole South. Rest in peace, my brother.”

As news of Big Pokey’s death spread, many fans expressed their condolences and shared their favorite songs and memories of the rapper. Some noted his unique style and the way he embodied the spirit of Houston hip-hop.

“Big Pokey was a true pioneer of Houston rap,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “His music was gritty, raw, and authentic. He will be missed.”

Another fan shared a video of Big Pokey performing live, writing, “This is how I’ll always remember him. A true legend.”

Big Pokey’s death is a tragic loss for the Houston rap community and the music industry as a whole. He will be remembered as a talented artist and a true pioneer of the southern rap sound. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

News Source : Tracy Wright

Source Link :Houston rapper Big Pokey dead at 45/