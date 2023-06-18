Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies at 45 on Stage

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies After Collapsing on Stage

Houston’s rap scene has lost one of its foundational members, Big Pokey, who passed away at the age of 45 after collapsing on stage during a performance at the Pour 09 Bar in Beaumont, Texas, on Saturday night. The rapper, whose real name was Milton Powell, was a member of the renowned Houston rap group Screw Up Click, and gained prominence for his 1999 debut solo album, “The Hardest Pit in the Litter”.

Dramatic footage captured the moment when Big Pokey gasped into the microphone mid-lyric before falling on his back, as paramedics rushed to the stage to perform CPR. He was then taken to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately passed away soon after the incident. The official cause of his death has not yet been released.

Big Pokey was well-loved by his family, friends, and loyal fans, who knew him as a humble and immensely talented artist. He had released numerous albums and collaborations over the years, including his most recent album, “Sensei”, which was released earlier this year.

The news of Big Pokey’s passing has led to an outpouring of support from fellow Houston rappers, who described him as a “pillar of our city” and an “iconic member of the SUC”. Bun B, a well-known Houston rapper, wrote on Instagram, “One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also paid tribute to Big Pokey, tweeting, “Though many called him ‘low key’, his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally. We are grateful.”

Big Pokey’s publicist released a statement confirming his passing and promising to provide information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. The statement also asked for privacy for the rapper’s family during this difficult time.

Big Pokey’s legacy will live on through his music and the impact he had on the Houston rap scene. His passing is a reminder to cherish the artists we love and to celebrate their contributions to our culture. Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

