Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies at 45

Houston Legend Big Pokey Passes Away at Age 45

The music industry has lost another talented artist as Houston legend Big Pokey reportedly passed away at the age of 45. The OG Screwed Up Click rapper appears to have died after he passed out midway through a performance at a Juneteenth celebration inside Pour09 Bar in Beaumont, Texas.

The Tragic Event

According to a video that was posted in the early hours of Sunday morning, June 18, you can see Pokey preparing to talk on the mic when he exhales loudly and then falls backward onto the floor. A police officer who was on the deck where Pokey was performing immediately called for help. According to FOX 4, he was reportedly taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Legacy of Big Pokey

“I wasn’t ready for this,” Bun B said in a post mourning Pokey’s death. “One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

Big Pokey got his start in the music industry in the early ’90s when he became one of the original members of DJ Screw’s Screwed Up Click aka Soldiers United 4 Cash. He appeared on songs like “June 27th Freestyle” off Screw’s 1996 mixtape June 27th, which helped garner plenty of fans. Pokey delivered his debut album Hardest Pit In The Litter in 1999 and went on to drop an assortment of albums and mixtapes including Da Sky’s Da Limit (2002) and Evacuation Notice (2008). Since then, he’s worked with numerous Texas artists like Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Trae Tha Truth, and more. He recently returned with his first LP in over a decade Sensai in 2021. Back in March, he dropped his latest single “Play Tha Game” with J-Dawg and teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for “Southside Royalty Freestyle” featuring Sauce Walka, Lil’ Keke, and Mike D off her Traumazine album.

Tributes to Big Pokey

Along with Bun B, Slim Thug has also paid homage to the fallen artist. Rest in peace, Big Pokey aka The Lackey.

The music industry has lost another great artist. Big Pokey will always be remembered for his contributions to the industry and his impact on Houston’s music scene. Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

News Source : New York’s Power 105.1 FM

Source Link :Houston Rapper Big Pokey Reportedly Passes Away At 45/