Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies at 48

American Rapper Big Pokey Passes Away at 48

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of American rapper, Big Pokey. The news of his death is rapidly spreading on the top of the internet sites, breaking the hearts of his loved ones and fans.

The Cause of His Death

His publicist confirmed that he passed away overnight on Sunday, June 18th, 2023. He collapsed and lost consciousness while performing at a bar in Beaumont, Texas. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was later confirmed to have passed away. The exact cause of his death has not been revealed at this time.

Who Was Big Pokey?

Big Pokey was born as Milton Powell on November 29th, 1977, in Houston, Texas, United States. He was an American rapper who started his career in the early 1990s with Houston producer DJ Screw, releasing songs on many of DJ Screw’s mixtapes.

He gained a large number of fans around the world with his rapping performance and released various studio albums such as Hardest Pit in the Litter, D-Game 2000, Tha Collabo, Da Sky’s Da Limit, and more.

Tributes Pour in for Big Pokey

Social media is flooded with tributes for him, and various popular personalities are also expressing their sorrows for his demise. As of now, nothing has been announced related to his funeral. His fans and loved ones are sharing their condolences with his family and supporting them during this painful moment.

Final Thoughts

Big Pokey’s sudden and unexpected death has left a void in the music industry and the hearts of his fans. We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones and pray that they find the strength to bear this loss.

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :Big Pokey Cause of Death? Houston Rapper Big Pokey Passed Away at the age of 48/