Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies at Age 45

RIP: Houston Rapper, Big Pokey, Dead at 45 – mxdwn Music

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of Houston rapper, Big Pokey, who passed away on February 4th, 2022, at the age of 45. With his unique style and undeniable talent, Big Pokey was a pioneer in the southern rap scene and a beloved figure in the city of Houston.

Born Milton Powell, Big Pokey began his career in the late 1990s, releasing his debut album, “Hardest Pit in the Litter,” in 1999. The album, which featured collaborations with fellow Houston rappers such as DJ Screw, Lil’ Keke, and Big Hawk, quickly became a cult classic and helped to establish Big Pokey as one of the most promising new artists in the city.

Over the years, Big Pokey continued to build on his success, releasing a string of critically acclaimed albums and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry. He was known for his distinctive flow and his ability to paint vivid pictures of life in the streets of Houston, earning him a loyal following and widespread respect.

Despite his success, Big Pokey remained humble and dedicated to his craft, continuing to release music and perform live shows well into his 40s. He was a fixture in the Houston music scene and a mentor to many up-and-coming artists, always willing to lend his support and share his knowledge with others.

News of Big Pokey’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and fellow artists alike. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the impact that Big Pokey had on their lives and careers.

Houston rapper Bun B, who collaborated with Big Pokey on several occasions, tweeted, “RIP Big Pokey. A real Houston legend and one of the nicest guys you could ever meet. Prayers up for his family and loved ones.”

Fellow Houston rapper Slim Thug also paid tribute to Big Pokey on Instagram, writing, “Rest up Big Pokey. You were a major part of the Houston culture and will always be remembered as a legend. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones.”

The loss of Big Pokey is a significant blow to the Houston hip-hop scene and a reminder of the impact that he had on the genre and the city. He will be remembered as a true pioneer and a beloved figure in the world of music.

In conclusion, the passing of Big Pokey is a sad reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of celebrating the legacies of those who have left us too soon. His contributions to the Houston hip-hop scene will never be forgotten, and his influence will continue to be felt for generations to come. Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

News Source : mxdwn Music

Source Link :RIP: Houston Rapper, Big Pokey, Dead at 45/