Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies Onstage

Big Pokey: Remembering the Life and Legacy of a Houston Rap Legend

The world of hip-hop mourns the loss of Houston rapper Big Pokey, who passed away at the age of 45 following an onstage incident. Milton Powell, known by his stage name Big Pokey, collapsed during a performance in Texas and was later pronounced dead. The news of his sudden demise has left his friends, family, and fans devastated.

Big Pokey was a founding member of the Screwed Up Click collective, a group of Houston-based rappers who rose to fame in the 1990s. He was known for his raw, gritty flow and his ability to freestyle effortlessly. He gained recognition for his skills showcased on DJ Screw’s famous Screw Tapes, which featured slowed-down versions of popular songs.

His presence on Screw’s lengthy track “June 27th” for six minutes further solidified his status as a rising star in the Houston rap scene. In 1999, he released his debut LP, “Hardest Pit in the Litter,” which showcased his unique style and lyrical prowess. The album was a critical and commercial success, earning him a loyal fanbase.

Big Pokey continued to release more albums over the years, including “D-Game” in 2000 and “Da Sky’s Da Limit” in 2002. He collaborated with other notable Houston rappers, including Paul Wall and Chamillionaire. He also appeared on Paul Wall’s hit single “Sittin’ Sidewayz,” which reached No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Despite his success, Big Pokey remained humble and always gave back to his community. He was known for his generosity and his willingness to support other artists. He was a mentor to many aspiring rappers in Houston and helped to pave the way for the next generation of hip-hop artists.

His sudden death has left a void in the Houston rap scene and has been felt by fans across the world. Tributes have poured in from fellow musicians, who have expressed their condolences and shared memories of their time with Big Pokey.

The Pour09 Bar & Rooftop, where the event took place, shared a message on Facebook asking fans to keep Big Pokey in their prayers during this time of distress. His publicist confirmed his death in a statement provided to local news station KRIV, expressing that he was deeply cherished by his family, friends, and dedicated fanbase. The statement further mentioned that details regarding his celebration of life and ways for the public to pay their respects will be shared in the coming days. His publicist also requested privacy for his grieving family during this challenging period.

Big Pokey leaves behind a rich legacy and a body of work that will continue to inspire and influence generations to come. His impact on the Houston rap scene and the wider hip-hop community cannot be overstated. He will be sorely missed, but his memory will live on through his music and the countless lives he touched during his time on earth.

In conclusion, Big Pokey was a true legend of the Houston rap scene, and his sudden death is a tragic loss for the hip-hop community. He will always be remembered for his unique style, his lyrical prowess, and his unwavering commitment to his craft. Rest in peace, Big Pokey – your legacy will never be forgotten.

