Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston Rapper Big Pokey Passes Away After Collapsing at Beaumont Show

Big Pokey: A Houston Legend

Introduction

The city of Houston has produced countless musicians who have left a lasting impact on the world of music. From Beyoncé to Travis Scott, the city has been a hotbed of talent for decades. One of the lesser-known names in the Houston music scene is Big Pokey, but for those who know him, he is nothing short of a legend.

Early Life

Big Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell, was born on December 4, 1977, in Houston, Texas. He grew up in the South Park neighborhood, which is known for its poverty and high crime rate. Despite these challenges, Big Pokey found solace in music. He was exposed to hip-hop at a young age and began writing his own rhymes when he was just a teenager.

Musical Career

Big Pokey’s music career began in the late 1990s when he joined the group Convicts. The group released their debut album, “Convicts,” in 1991, which was well-received by critics and fans alike. However, it wasn’t until Big Pokey’s solo career that he truly made a name for himself in the Houston music scene.

In 1999, Big Pokey released his debut album, “Hardest Pit in the Litter,” which was an instant classic. The album featured production from Houston heavyweights such as DJ Screw and Mike Dean and cemented Big Pokey’s status as one of the city’s top rappers.

Over the years, Big Pokey continued to release music and collaborate with other Houston rappers such as Bun B and Slim Thug. His music was known for its gritty realism and depiction of life in Houston’s rougher neighborhoods.

Legacy

Big Pokey’s impact on the Houston music scene cannot be overstated. He was a pioneer of the city’s “chopped and screwed” style of hip-hop, which involves slowing down and manipulating beats to create a unique sound. This style has since been adopted by rappers all over the world and has become synonymous with Houston’s music scene.

In addition to his musical contributions, Big Pokey was also known for his generosity and kindness. He was beloved by his fans and fellow musicians alike for his humble nature and willingness to help others.

When Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023, the Houston music community mourned the loss of one of their own. Bun B, a fellow Houston rapper, wrote on Instagram, “One of the pillars of our city…If heart of gold was a person.”

Conclusion

Big Pokey may not have achieved the same level of mainstream success as some of his fellow Houston musicians, but his impact on the city’s music scene cannot be denied. He was a pioneer of the “chopped and screwed” style of hip-hop and a beloved member of the Houston community. His legacy will live on through his music and the countless lives he touched during his time on this earth.

