Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston Rapper Big Pokey Passes Away at 45

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies at 45: Remembering a Legend

Houston rapper Big Pokey, well-known for his contributions to the rap music scene, tragically passed away at the age of 45 on Sunday. The talented artist collapsed on stage during a late-night performance on Saturday, leading to his untimely demise. News of his death has left his family, friends, and loyal fans devastated.

A Legend in the Industry

Big Pokey, whose real name is not mentioned in the article, was a beloved figure in the music industry. His contributions to the rap genre solidified him as a legend, both in Houston and beyond. One of his notable achievements was a six-minute freestyle session on the track “June 27th” in 1996, which gained critical acclaim and further cemented his status.

In 2005, Big Pokey was featured on Paul Wall‘s hit song “Sittin’ Sidewayz,” which reached the Billboard Hot 100. His talent also caught the attention of Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who collaborated with him on the “Southside Royalty Freestyle” in 2022. Additionally, Big Pokey recently released an EP titled “Play Tha Game” earlier this year, showcasing his continued dedication to his craft.

A Voice for Justice

However, Big Pokey’s impact extended beyond his music. He was an outspoken advocate against police brutality and racial injustice, particularly in the wake of George Floyd‘s tragic death. In May 2020, he penned an opinion piece for the Houston Chronicle, expressing his thoughts on the matter and calling for accountability.

Tributes Pour In

Big Pokey’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tribute from fellow artists and fans. Bun B, one-half of the hip-hop rap duo UGK, took to Instagram to pay his respects. He described Big Pokey as a “low key, humble mountain of a man” who commanded honor and respect. Bun B referred to him as one of the pillars of Houston’s music scene and a cherished member of the Screwed Up Click. He concluded his tribute by stating that Big Pokey’s irreplaceable presence would be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life

As the news of Big Pokey’s death spreads, his family has requested privacy during this challenging time. Plans for a celebration of life in his memory will be announced in the coming days, allowing the public to pay their respects to the late rapper. Big Pokey’s legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of his loved ones and the countless fans who were touched by his music and his message.

Credit: huffpost.com

Big Pokey’s music Houston rap scene Legacy of Big Pokey Southern hip hop Tribute to Big Pokey

News Source : NNN

Source Link :Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies at 45, Leaving Behind a Legacy/