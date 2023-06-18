Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston Rapper Big Pokey Passes Away at 45

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Houston Rapper Big Pokey Passes Away at 45

Houston rapper Big Pokey, an original member of the Screwed Up Click collective, has passed away at the age of 45. The rapper was performing at Pour 09 Bar in Beaumont, Texas when he fainted just after midnight on Sunday, June 18. He was rushed to a hospital but later died. His publicist has stated that the cause of death is still pending, and the family has requested privacy.

Born Milton Powell in 1977, Big Pokey was a key figure in Houston’s chopped and screwed rap scene, known for his hypnotic baritone voice. He was invited to freestyle over many of DJ Screw’s early Screw Tapes, and he quickly became a founding member of the Screwed Up Click. One of his most famous freestyles, a six-minute appearance on the 1996 epic “June 27th,” has since become legendary in the Houston scene and beyond.

Big Pokey released his debut album, Hardest Pit in the Litter, in 1999, which established him as a rising star in the rap world. He followed it up with D-Game 2000 the next year and collaborated with acts like the Wreckshop Wolfpack and Big Moe in 2001. In 2002, he released his third solo album, Da Sky’s Da Limit, and went on to release five other solo albums over the years.

In 2005, Big Pokey scored his first charting hit with Paul Wall’s “Sittin’ Sidewayz.” He also collaborated with numerous other artists, including Chris Ward, E.S.G., J-Dawg, and Megan Thee Stallion. Last year, he appeared on Megan Thee Stallion’s Traumazine song “Southside Royalty Freestyle” alongside other Houston rap legends.

In a 2019 interview with K-Rino Radio, Big Pokey was asked if he would do anything differently on his journey. He replied, “I really wouldn’t, man. It’s crazy, but honestly, man, I take the bitter with the sweet. I just do. If I give back my struggle, then I gotta give back my strength. I just take it all in stride.”

Following news of his death, fellow artists paid tribute to Big Pokey on social media, including Juicy J, Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Fat Tony, Lil Flip, and DJ Slim K. Bun B wrote on Instagram, “Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

Big Pokey’s passing is a significant loss for the Houston rap scene and the music world at large. His legacy will continue to live on through his music and the impact he made on the genre.

News Source : Nina Corcoran

Source Link :Big Pokey, Houston Rapper in Screwed Up Click, Dies at 45/