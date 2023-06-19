Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston Rapper Dies After Onstage Collapse

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies Onstage at 45

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of Houston rapper Big Pokey, who passed away after collapsing onstage at a performance in Beaumont, Texas on Saturday night. The founding member of the Screwed Up Click collective was 45 years old at the time of his death, and the cause of death is currently unknown.

Big Pokey’s Legacy

Big Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, was a beloved figure in the Houston rap scene. He was best known for his debut LP, “The Hardest Pit in the Litter,” which was released in 1999. The album showcased his unique blend of Southern rap and chopped and screwed music, which was popularized by his mentor, the late DJ Screw.

Over the course of his career, Big Pokey released several more albums, including “D-Game” in 2000 and “Da Sky’s Da Limit” in 2002. He collaborated with many other Houston rappers, including Paul Wall, Lil’ Keke, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The Tragic Incident

On the night of his passing, Big Pokey was performing in front of a crowd when he suddenly collapsed. A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, showing the rapper taking the microphone before falling backwards. The cause of his collapse is not known at this time.

News of his passing was shared on his Instagram profile, where his team wrote: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans.”

Remembering Big Pokey

The hip-hop community has been quick to pay tribute to Big Pokey, with many fans and fellow artists expressing their shock and sadness at his passing. Houston rapper Paul Wall wrote on Twitter: “Rest in peace to my brotha Big Pokey. One of the realest to ever do it. Prayers up for his family.”

Big Pokey’s music will continue to be celebrated by fans around the world, and his legacy will live on in the Houston rap scene he helped to shape. As his team wrote in their statement: “Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.'”

A Final Farewell

Details about Big Pokey’s celebration of life have not yet been released, but his team has asked that fans respect his family’s privacy during this difficult time. The rapper’s passing is a tragic loss for the hip-hop community, but his music will continue to inspire and uplift his fans for years to come.

News Source : Kimberly Nordyke

Source Link :Houston Rapper Dies at 45 After Collapsing Onstage – The Hollywood Reporter/