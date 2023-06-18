Dead – Death – Obituary News : Houston Rapper’s Cause of Death Explained

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Houston Legend Died: Remembering Big Pokey

The music industry has lost another legendary rapper, as the news of Big Pokey’s passing has hit the headlines. Milton Powell, better known by his stage name, Big Pokey, was a cornerstone member of Screwed Up Click, an American hip-hop band based out of Houston, Texas. He was a rapper, songwriter, and producer, and he had gathered a commendable amount of following among music fandom around the world. Many fans and people who knew Big Pokey were left in absolute shock when they heard the news of his passing. The outpour of messages and condolences from his friends and family speaks volumes about the kind of person he was.

Big Pokey’s death was sudden and unexpected. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. When the news of his demise went out, it went viral on social media platforms, and many people are inquisitive to know about Big Pokey’s cause of death. It has been verified that Big Pokey passed away on September 7, 2021, according to online reports. He passed out during his performance in Beaumont, Texas, and the paramedics performed CPR on him, but they were unsuccessful. Additionally, it has been reported that Big Pokey suffered a cardiac arrest and died. We don’t know if it’s accurate, but as soon as we have confirmation from reliable sources, we’ll update the Big Pokey death’s precise cause of death.

Milton Powell, aka Big Pokey, was born on November 29, 1977, and was from Houston, Texas. His mother and father nurtured him and encouraged him to follow any job path he was interested in. Pokey was drawn to athletics as a child and thought it was difficult to concentrate on his academics. He went to Jack Yates High School despite having no interest in education. Pokey attended Blinn College in Brenham, Texas, after graduating, where he played football and was a member of teams that won the district and the national championships.

After graduating from college, Powell started treating his music career seriously because he decided to pursue a career as a professional rapper. Pokey, one of the founding members of Screwed Up Click, is known for his chopped and screwed music. Beginning in the early 1990s, Big Pokey collaborated with Houston producers DJ Screw and DJ PRIMETIME to release music on several of DJ Screw’s mixtapes. He was featured on DJ Screw’s mixtape “June 27th Freestyle,” which became a milestone album in chopped and screwed hip hop.

In 1999, his debut studio album, Hardest Pit in the Litter, was released. Pokey made a comeback the following year with D-Game 2000, another album full of mid-tempo 808-driven beats with several of his Houston peers appearing as guests. Moreover, he worked with the Wreckshop Wolfpack on Tha Collabo in 2001, and he subsequently released another solo album, Da Sky’s Da Limit, in 2002. A portion of Pokey’s song “Who Dat Talkin Down” was included in the HBO series Entourage’s premiere episode in 2004. The song “Sittin’ Sidewayz” by Paul Wall, which peaked at number 93 on the US Billboard Hot 100, featured Pokey in 2005.

In 2006, he was back in the studio making his upcoming album. The massive 34-track album Flow Masters Volume 1: The Blast Off was released on April 2nd, 2007. Even though it was a solo album, Chalie Boy, Ryno, Magno, Paul Wall, Max Minelli, and Yungstar collaborated on many of the songs. Big Pokey managed to squeeze in two additional albums for release in 2008 despite the time he spent promoting the album through touring, interviews, and performances. At this stage of his career, his persistence began to emerge as he refused to slow down.

On July 22nd, 2008, Koch Records released Evacuation Notice, another solo album. The 12-track album garnered a 65% RapReviews rating and reached No. 75 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. He released a 12-track solo album, Keep on Stackin 3-Screwed, as a surprise to his followers on December 2nd, 2008. His career’s busiest and most prosperous year was 2008, according to him. Although Big Pokey’s career seemed unstoppable, he took a break in 2009. He returned to the studio eight years later, ready to crank out a tonne more hit records. The solo album Sensei, with 13 tracks, was published on May 28th, 2021. On August 27, 2021, he pleasantly surprised his followers with a spinoff album. His most recent album, Sensei (Slowed & Chopped), feat. DJ Red, was a 13-track instant hit with his fans and left them wanting more.

Big Pokey was not only a successful rapper and producer, but he was also a loving son, brother, and friend. His sudden death has left a significant void in the music industry, and his legacy will continue to live on. Big Pokey’s fans and music enthusiasts around the world will remember him for his unique style, his contributions to the music industry, and the impact he made on their lives. Rest in peace, Big Pokey. You will be missed.

