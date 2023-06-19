Dead – Death – Obituary News : How did Franco Harris die?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legendary Franco Harris: A Football Icon

On December 20, 2021, the NFL community was stunned by the sudden passing of Franco Harris, the iconic running back from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Just two days before the 50th anniversary of his legendary “Immaculate Reception” play, which changed the course of the club in 1972, Harris died at the age of 72. His No. 32 jersey was set to be retired during halftime of the Steelers’ Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, making his passing an especially unfortunate moment.

According to Pittsburgh Action News 4, Harris died of natural causes. Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter expressed his condolences and admiration for Harris, saying, “We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and, most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet.”

Harris was born in Fort Dix, New Jersey in 1950 and went on to become a football star at Penn State University. His talent on the field was quickly recognized, and he was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 1972 NFL Draft. He went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after rushing for 10 touchdowns and receiving 1,055 yards. Harris spent his first 12 seasons with Pittsburgh, earning nine Pro Bowl selections, and was a member of the Seattle Seahawks in his last.

Harris’ career was marked by numerous accomplishments and accolades. He won four Super Bowl rings and rushed for 158 yards and a score in the 16-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IX, earning MVP honors as well. His tally of 354 career rushing yards in the Super Bowl remains a record to this day, four decades after he retired.

After retiring from football, Harris and his Penn State friend, Lydell Mitchell, founded Super Bakery (which later became RSuper Foods) together. Harris was also known for his philanthropy and worked to improve educational opportunities for underprivileged children.

At the time of his death, Harris had a net worth of $3 million. He is survived by his wife, Dana Dokmanovich, and son, Dok. The outpouring of tributes and condolences from the football community and beyond speaks to the impact that Franco Harris had not only on the game of football but on the lives of those who knew him. He will be remembered as a true legend and a gentleman both on and off the field.

News Source : Insidegistblog

Source Link :Franco Harris cause of death: How did Steelers’ legendary RB die?/