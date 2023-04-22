What were the circumstances surrounding the death of the KKK leader? Please omit any references to Fox.

Thomas Robb Obituary And Death Cause: Who Was He?

Thomas Robb, an American white nationalist, Ku Klux Klan grand wizard, and Christian Identity pastor, passed away at the age of 77. His death has garnered attention, with many people searching for information about his obituary and cause of death. Here’s what we know about Thomas Robb and his controversial life.

Thomas Robb: A Brief Overview

As of December 2022, Thomas Robb was the pastor of the Christian Revival Center in Zinc, Arkansas, which has received criticism for promoting racism and antisemitism. Robb was also the National Director of The Knights Party, also known as the Ku Klux Klan, since 1989. He replaced David Duke as the KKK’s supreme leader and changed the group’s name to “The Knights Party” to be more palatable to the public.

Robb also made efforts to make the Klan more accessible, accepting members via mail-in forms instead of the traditional initiation ceremonies. He has argued that the Klan is a harmless organization and compared the Klan’s hood to a man’s tie, calling it merely a tradition.

Thomas Robb Obituary: Cause of Death Unknown

Thomas Robb's family has not publicly disclosed the cause of his passing.



Conclusion

Thomas Robb was a controversial figure, known for his leadership in the Ku Klux Klan and his promotion of racism and antisemitism. While his cause of death remains unknown, his passing has sparked interest in his legacy and the impact he had on white nationalist movements in the United States.