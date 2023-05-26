Dead – Death – Obituary News : “How Did Micky Jagtiani Pass Away?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Micky Jagtiani Death: Landmark Group CEO Passes Away at 70

The news of Micky Jagtiani’s death has sent shockwaves across the world, as the chairman and owner of Dubai-based Landmark Group passed away at the age of 70. Mukesh Wadhumal “Micky” Jagtiani was an Indian billionaire businessman who resided in the United Arab Emirates.

Micky Jagtiani Death Cause: How Did Landmark Group CEO Die?

Micky Jagtiani passed away on May 26, 2023, at his home in Dubai, UAE. However, the exact cause of his death is yet to be verified and remains unknown at this time. His Wikipedia page has been updated with his death news, and several people on social media are sharing their condolences to his family.

Micky Jagtiani Obituary: The Landmark Group CEO Final Rites

The final rites of the Landmark Group CEO are expected to be carried out by his family members, but no official news has been released yet. Micky is survived by his wife, Renuka Jagtiani, and three children. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Micky Jagtiani Wife: Who Was The Landmark Group CEO Married To?

Micky Jagtiani was married to his wife, Renuka Jagtiani, and the details of their marriage are not available for public disclosure. Renuka has played an important role in the success of the Landmark Group with her love for fashion and sharp business sense. She is also known for her charitable endeavors and her commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Micky Jagtiani Children: How Many Kids Did The Landmark Group CEO Have?

Micky and Renuka Jagtiani raised three children together, Aarti, Nisha, and Rahul. The family bond between Micky and his family is evident in their shared values and commitment to each other. The Landmark Group generates an average of about U.S. $9.5 billion in revenue annually and includes well-known brands such as Lifestyle, Max, and Home Centre.

The death of Micky Jagtiani is a great loss to the business community and the world at large. His legacy will continue to inspire and impact the lives of many people around the globe.

