Dead – Death – Obituary News : How Did Rebecca Gordon Die?

Remembering Rebecca Gordon: A Culinary Legend

The sudden demise of Rebecca Kracke Gordon on May 7, 2023, has left a void in the culinary industry. Rebecca was not just a renowned Alabama chef, but also the founder of Buttermilk Lipstick, a website offering advice on cooking, fashion, and throwing parties. Her death has surprised many, and social media condolences have flooded in. In this article, we look back at the life and career of a culinary legend.

Early Life and Education

Rebecca Gordon attended Mountain Brook High School, where she was the Alpha Delta Psi chapter president. She went on to study Hotel and Restaurant Management at the University of Alabama and was an Alpha Gamma Delta sorority member. Later, she received a summa cum laude degree in Culinary Arts from Johnson and Wales University.

A Career in Culinary Arts

Rebecca Gordon was a well-known Alabama chef, and her expertise in cooking and entertaining was featured on not one but two major networks. She was a regular on the local television station, presenting culinary ideas and tailgate tips. Her website, Buttermilk Lipstick, was written person-to-person and offered advice on cooking, fashion, and throwing parties. The website was the foundation for her brand, Buttermilk Lipstick.

From 2012 through 2016, Rebecca Gordon conceived, produced, and hosted Game Day Entertaining on Raycom Sports. She also worked with Sports Director Rick Karle on WBRC Fox 6’s Tide & Tigers Today, where she featured Buttermilk Lipstick tailgating recipes, Alabama & Auburn-themed Party food, and football social crafts.

During her first season on the show, which aired in markets across the southeast, she worked in the kitchen alongside national radio personality and ESPN/SEC Network sports correspondent Paul Finebaum. From 2013 through 2016, she worked alongside Auburn football alum Tommy Jackson, Alabama football alum, and The Biggest Loser star Roger Shultz.

Buttermilk Lipstick

Buttermilk Lipstick was a culinary & entertaining brand featuring cooking & baking tutorials for everyday cooks. Rebecca Gordon shared her passion for college football each season and honored the Tide and Tigers Today show spirit by creating, producing, and publishing tailgating-driven Party menus. The website was written person-to-person, providing readers with advice on cooking, fashion, and throwing parties.

Rebecca Gordon’s Buttermilk Lipstick Bake Shop and Larder had recently opened at her home. Her brand was a reflection of her love for cooking, entertaining, and fashion.

Family and Legacy

Rebecca Gordon is survived by her husband, Marrow Gordon, and their yellow lab, Mr. Furley, as well as her parents, Bob and Anne Kracke, sister-in-law Meg Gordon Wilson (Stu), and brother-in-law Stewart Hobgood Gordon. Her siblings Shannon Kracke Stevens (John), Robert Russell Kracke Jr. (Chrystal), and Susan Kracke Hefelfinger survive her (Ashley). Rebecca also has a large number of nieces and nephews.

Rebecca’s death has left a vacuum in the culinary world, as she was a well-known Alabama chef and the originator of Buttermilk Lipstick. Her demise has surprised many people, and social media condolences have flooded in. A short memorial service will be held for relatives and friends. Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

Conclusion

Rebecca Gordon was a culinary legend, and her death has left a void in the industry. Her passion for cooking, entertaining, and fashion was reflected in her brand, Buttermilk Lipstick. Her sudden demise has shocked many, and her legacy will live on through her family, friends, and the countless people she inspired to cook and entertain.

