Dead – Death – Obituary News : How I Passed Away

So How Did I Die: A Magical Manhwa Adventure

The Plot

So How Did I Die, also known as 그래서 나는 죽었을까, follows the story of a dragon who transforms into a human woman to retrieve a stolen magical stone. The stone was taken from the dragon’s territory by a thief, and the dragon decides to go after the thief in the human empire. However, things don’t go as planned, and the dragon ends up getting killed and reincarnated as a human in a different world.

The Characters

The main character of the manhwa is the dragon, who goes by the name of Aria. Aria is a fierce and powerful dragon who is determined to get her stolen property back. She is also very intelligent and strategic, using her knowledge of the human world to navigate through it. After her death and reincarnation, Aria becomes a young girl named Lily, who has no memory of her past life as a dragon. She is raised by a kind family and becomes a sweet and caring person.

The other main character is a young boy named Kyle, who becomes Lily’s friend. Kyle is a mischievous and curious boy who is fascinated by magic. He is also very loyal to Lily and tries to protect her from harm.

The Themes

One of the main themes of the manhwa is the importance of friendship and loyalty. Aria and Kyle become friends despite their differences and help each other in times of need. Another theme is the idea of second chances. Aria is given a second chance at life when she is reincarnated as Lily, and she learns to appreciate the little things in life and the people around her.

The Art

The art in So How Did I Die is stunning and highly detailed. The characters are beautifully drawn, and the backgrounds are rich and vibrant. The action scenes are also well-done, with dynamic poses and fluid movements. The artist, Zhiyin Manke, has a distinct style that is both cute and detailed.

The Reception

So How Did I Die has received positive reviews from readers and critics alike. The story and characters are engaging, and the art is beautiful. Many readers have praised the manhwa for its unique premise and its ability to blend different genres, including fantasy, adventure, and romance. The manhwa has also been praised for its strong female lead character and its exploration of themes such as friendship and second chances.

The Conclusion

So How Did I Die is a magical and enchanting manhwa that is sure to captivate readers. The story is unique and engaging, and the characters are lovable and relatable. The art is stunning and highly detailed, and the themes are powerful and thought-provoking. Overall, So How Did I Die is a must-read for fans of fantasy, adventure, and romance.

News Source : Kun Manga

Source Link :So How Did I Die/