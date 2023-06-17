Dead – Death – Obituary News : How Long Did Dinosaurs Really Live?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

It Didn’t Take Long for Dinosaurs to Reach Gigantic Size

Dinosaurs, at least many of them were, were the largest animals that ever lived on Earth. Paleontologists continue to find more and more remains of these creatures, thanks to which new secrets of their lives are revealed. How long could dinosaurs really live? Let’s dive into the science behind it.

Dinosaurs’ Age Determination

To determine the age of dinosaurs, scientists use the same method they use to determine the age of trees. On the trunks of trees, rings can be found, each of which corresponds to a living year. Similarly, approximately the same rings or growth lines can be found in dinosaur bones. The more rings, the older the animal.

Tyrannosaurus Rex’s Lifespan

For example, scientists have discovered that one of the most famous giant predators on Earth, Tyrannosaurus Rex, reached its maximum size between 16 and 22 years old. But representatives of this species were dying already at the age of 27-33.

Carchadontosaurus’ Lifespan

And other large ancient carnivorous dinosaurs belonging to the genus Carchadontosaurus could live from 39 to 53 years.

Lifespan of Long-Necked Dinosaurs

Studies show that the largest dinosaurs on Earth, which had very long necks, such as Brontosaurus and Diplodocus, also died out in their forties and fifties. But there is evidence that some representatives of these ancient animals could live to be 70 years old.

Dinosaurs’ Growth Rate

In the past, paleontologists assumed that it took a long time for dinosaurs to reach gigantic sizes. That is, it has grown slowly over hundreds of years, and maybe more. But, as the new data shows, in fact, dinosaurs grew very quickly and died out at an early (by human standards) age.

Reviving Dinosaurs

As I already wrote to focus, Scientists finally answered the question, can you really revive dinosaurs. Although Jurassic Park introduced the idea of ​​extracting dinosaur DNA from amber, the truth is that no DNA has ever been found from these prehistoric animals.

Dinosaurs’ Advanced Cognitive Abilities

In addition, as the study shows, dinosaurs could “see” through each other’s eyes. The scientists’ findings challenge the theory that mammals first evolved these advanced cognitive abilities.

Conclusion

While the largest dinosaurs on Earth did not live long by human standards, they grew incredibly fast and reached gigantic sizes. Thanks to scientific advancements, we continue to uncover new secrets about these fascinating creatures that roamed the Earth millions of years ago.

News Source : brytfmonline

Source Link :Science and Technology – Live Fast, Die Young: How Long Did Dinosaurs Really Live?/