Dead – Death – Obituary News : Howard Barnes, 89, Passes Away – Condolences

Howard Barnes Obituary: Remembering a Proud Veteran and Loving Family Man

Early Life and Military Service

Howard Barnes was born on May 16, 1934, to Ida Jane Barnes and William Brady Barnes in Charlotte, North Carolina. He grew up in Paw Creek, North Carolina, where he spent much of his life. In 1957, Howard joined the United States Army and proudly served his country until 1959, including during the Korean War. He wore his veteran hats everywhere he went and enjoyed telling everyone he met about his experiences.

Family Life

Howard was married to Margaret Teague Barnes for 59 years until her passing. Together, they had two children, Tanya and Kevin. Unfortunately, Howard also lost his son Kevin and several siblings, including Johnny, Lindsey, Sydney, Mary, Willie Mae, William, and James, as well as his parents.

After Kevin’s passing, Howard and Margaret relocated to Wilmington, North Carolina, to be closer to their daughters and sons and their families. They were active members of Mt. Beulah Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Loving Legacy

Howard is survived by his daughter Tanya Jones and husband Jimmy, whom he considered one of his own; son Jeff Barnes and Angie Dise of Watha, NC; five grandchildren, Hollie Buck (Alan), Christin Crane, (Nick), Jessica Barlow (Kent), Thomas Jones (Chelsea), Jeffrey Barnes (Bibi), Maggie Barnes, and Stetson Weir; and 12 great-grandchildren, Audrey, Emma, and Landon Buck, Evelyn, Ava, and Ethan Crane, Brooks and Aubrey Barlow, Bryce and Parker Jones, and Sebastian and Orlando Barnes.

His grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him immense joy, and he cherished the time he spent with them.

Honoring a Proud Veteran

A military honors graveside service for Howard Barnes will take place on June 17th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church in Bessemer City, NC, where he and his wife were active church members. Following the funeral, a celebration of Howard’s life will be held at the home of Denise and Darrell Surber in Bessemer City.

The family would like to express their gratitude to their friends for their assistance in caring for Howard and to the doctors and staff in the ICU at Novant Medical Center for their care of him throughout his brief stay there. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, which can be found at 5306 Dallas Cherryville Hwy, Bessemer City, NC 28016.

Final Thoughts

Howard Barnes was a proud veteran, a loving family man, and a devoted member of his community. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those he touched throughout his life. May he rest in peace.

