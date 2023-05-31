Dead – Death – Obituary News : Howard High School Student Dies in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Howard High School: Student Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide

On May 31, Howard High School in Columbia, Maryland, suffered a devastating loss when 15-year-old student Steven Bassler was killed in an apparent murder-suicide at his home. The Howard County Police Department responded to the scene and found Steven and his older brother, Michael Bassler, 25, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Michael is believed to have shot and killed Steven before turning the gun on himself. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The news of Steven’s death rocked the school community, with Howard High Principal Nick Novak sending an email to students, faculty, and families expressing his condolences and offering support. “The death of any member of our school community is a loss, and an unexpected death is especially difficult to understand or accept,” Novak wrote. “Feelings of anger, hurt, guilt, and sadness are natural.”

The school’s student services staff and the district’s Crisis Intervention Team were made available to assist students in processing the news. The tragedy has left the community reeling, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss of a young life.

Police have stated that there are no indications that anyone else was involved in the incident, and they are still determining the motive behind the murder-suicide. They are also working to determine who owned the firearm used in the shootings. At this time, it is unlikely that there will be any further information released about the case.

Michael Bassler, the shooter, also attended Howard High School and graduated in 2015, according to Brian Bassett, Howard County Public School System spokesperson. The tragedy has left many wondering what could have led to such a devastating act and has highlighted the importance of mental health resources for students and their families.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, it’s essential to reach out for help. The U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 and can be reached at 800-273-TALK (8255). Crisis Text Line also provides free, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

The loss of Steven Bassler has left a profound impact on the Howard High School community and serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting one another during times of grief and tragedy. The school is coming together to honor Steven’s memory and support his family during this difficult time.

News Source : Ethan Ehrenhaft, Howard County Times, Columbia, Md.

Source Link :Howard High student is victim of apparent murder-suicide in Columbia, Howard County Police say/