Dead – Death – Obituary News : HS Student Commits Suicide Over Breakup Ultimatum

High School Student Commits Suicide Due to Extreme Demands from Partner

A high school student from Jalpaiguri committed suicide by hanging herself with a scarf after failing to fulfill the extreme demands of her partner. The incident has left a shadow of grief in the Senpara area of Jalpaiguri city. According to sources, the girl’s partner had given her an ultimatum that they would not continue their relationship if she failed to pass her high school exams. However, after the results were announced, it was found that the girl had not passed.

Reports suggest that the girl’s partner had already put up another girl’s photo on their social media status, which had hurt the girl’s self-esteem and led her to commit suicide. The victim has been identified as Asha Saha, a high school student from the Jalpaiguri district. Her father works as a rickshaw driver, and the family is not financially stable.

According to the family, Asha was the eldest of three sisters and had received no formal education. She had managed to study on her own despite the family’s financial difficulties. Recently, she had met a young man named Subhankar Biswas on Facebook, and they had started dating. However, after the ultimatum was given, Asha found it difficult to cope with the pressure and eventually took her own life.

The victim’s younger sister, PC Mali Sen, said, “The boy had given her an ultimatum to pass her high school exams, and if she failed, he would end the relationship. This ultimatum put a lot of mental pressure on my sister. On Wednesday evening, she hanged herself with a scarf.”

The victim was rushed to Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Later, on Friday afternoon, the family received the body, and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Subhankar Biswas, the accused, has been missing since the incident. The victim’s family has demanded strict punishment for the accused and justice for their daughter’s untimely death. They have also expressed their grief and pain at losing their beloved daughter.

Conclusion

The incident highlights the alarming trend of extreme demands and ultimatums in modern relationships, which can lead to an individual’s mental breakdown and even suicide. It is essential to promote healthy relationships that are based on mutual respect, trust, and understanding.

Furthermore, it is crucial to provide proper education and support to individuals from financially struggling families to ensure that they have the opportunity to fulfill their dreams and aspirations. The tragic loss of Asha Saha has left a deep scar on the community, and we must take steps to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.

